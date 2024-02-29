"Malevon Creek was literally an inside job": Helldivers 2 grunts in pieces after learning a real-life D&D game master is beating their asses in the Galactic War

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has revealed that one developer has the role of 'Game Master,' leaving players in shambles at their power.

Talking to PC Gamer, Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt reveals one game developer at Arrowhead is dubbed the 'Game Master.' "We have an actual person with the job title of Game Master," Pilestedt says very casually, adding that his name is Joel, in case you were wondering.

"We have a lot of systems built into the game where the Game Master has a lot of control over the play experience. It's something that we're continuously evolving based on what's happening in the game," the Helldivers 2 director continues, adding that there are still features set to debut in the game that they want to keep secret.

Pilestedt then adds that Dungeons & Dragons is a major inspiration for Arrowhead, which GamesRadar+ wrote about earlier this month. "It's the same format when you build that for millions of players, it's just that you can't get as personal with every individual. But you can still do the same twists and turns," Pilestedt adds.

Now that the news has broken, Helldivers 2 players are very wary of this individual known as Joel. You can see a smattering of reactions to the reveal of Joel the Game Master just below, including one in particular that portrays Joel as a sadistic individual for stripping Helldivers 2 players of Malevelon Creek earlier this week, when Automaton forces overran the planet.

However, Pilestedt has somewhat clarified the role of Game Master in a tweet. Just below, the director reveals that Joel's role in-game is more to determine which ongoing 'Orders' are granted to players every day and where enemy forces attack around the galaxy instead of deciding which planets are actually liberated and lost.

It also seems like the Game Master will have a certain amount of control over some upcoming features in Helldivers 2, which Arrowhead hasn't yet revealed to players. Considering the Automaton forces attacking new planets was an initiative only launched a few weeks ago, Arrowhead has plenty more in store to pelt players with.

