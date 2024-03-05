Helldivers 2 dev casually confirms mechs are coming "soon" – meet the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit

Long-rumored Helldivers 2 mechs are officially on the way, and they're coming "soon."

After weeks of data mined info, leaks, and cryptic comments hinting at the imminent release of proper mecha suits, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios confirmed the impending debut of the EXO-45 Patrio Exosuit in a tweet earlier today.

"Helldivers! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan," Arrowhead said. "Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon!"

Helldivers 2 mechs were previously teased in a trailer which said they would be "coming soon after launch," so we're technically right on schedule with this reveal. Of course, "soon" could mean anything from this week to a few weeks from now, but a March release seems like a reasonable wager if nothing else.

There's been some speculation, partly fueled by leaks, as to how these mechs will be implemented and outfitted. There's little doubt that they'll be heavy artillery equipped with what seem to be potent rocket launchers and machine guns, seemingly adept at clearing groups of enemies as well as decimating tanky targets.

That said, it remains to be seen whether mechs like the EXO-45 all use the same weapons or can be customized, not to mention whether they're available as deployable stratagems, or perhaps as discoverable bonuses like the bonus SEAF cannon found in some missions. The uptime on mechs is also a big question, as I doubt the devs would be nice enough to let us pilot one for 40 minutes straight. Here's hoping.

One thing's for sure: Helldivers 2 recruits could use a big-ol' mech right about now. The war to defend Super Earth ain't getting any easier, and as more planets fall to the bugs and bots, players are getting serious about galactic strategy .