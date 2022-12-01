Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer showcases a deadly new threat to Optimus Prime

The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment in the long-running series, has finally arrived.

Drawing on the Beast Wars series, the new film introduces a new faction beyond the well-worn likes of Autobots and Decepticons – Optimus Prime instead faces Maximals, Predacons, Airazor, Rhinox, and Terracons, while Scourge acts as the Big Bad. The lead human characters are Noah, played by Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Elena, played by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) who can both be seen above in the new trailer. Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directs.

"Of all the threats from both your past and future, you've never faced anything like this," Optimus is told in the new trailer. He replies: "Let them come." In other words, get ready for the robo-showdown of the century when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in cinemas later in 2023.

Previously, longtime franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura promised a cross between the scale of the Michael Bay movies, and the heart of the recent Bumblebee standalone movie. "This is a spectacle story," di Bonaventura said. "We’re going for the full experience our franchise has come to be known for."

Caple Jr., a self-confessed fan who grew up on Beast Wars, joked that "spectacle and heart" was the film’s new hashtag. "Beast Wars, that was my joint," he said. "Fans are going to go crazy over this."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts reaches cinemas on 9 June, 2023. Until then, be sure to check out all the most exciting upcoming movies heading to cinemas.