The new Star Wars Lego sets for August are some of this year's best kits from a galaxy far, far away

Star Wars Lego sets are usually some of the most anticipated kits to launch in any given month, and we've already had more than a few good ones dropping out of hyperspace across 2025 - so it says a lot that I think August's wave may be some of the best this year.

It's a Clone Wars-heavy month this time around, with a handful of new Star Wars Lego sets dedicated to the prequel-era conflict. The V-19 Torrent Starfighter features Obi-Wan facing off with beloved animated villain Asajj Ventress, for example, while the Republic Juggernaut brings us the eponymous tank alongside a host of Clones led by Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi.

My favorite releases from a galaxy far, far away in August would have to be the AT-ST walker and Wicket the Ewok, though. The former is part of the for-adults Ultimate Collector Series (which is responsible for bringing us some of the best Lego sets overall) so is an impressive display piece, while the latter has no shortage of personality. I'm not always a fan of large-scale character kits like this that aren't droids because they have a habit of verging into uncanny valley territory, but Wicket is a surprisingly accurate - and cute - rendition of the Stormtrooper-bashing bear.

To give you an overview of what's on the way, here's a rundown of every new Star Wars Lego set launching in August.

Republic Juggernaut | View at Lego



- Price: $159.99 / £139.99 / AU$249.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 813

- Minifigures: 8

- Item number: 75413



First up is this chunky vehicle seen in Revenge of the Sith. The finished model has a pleasing chunkiness to it that does its inspiration justice, and the addition of Clones, Droids, and Master Ki-Adi-Mundi is a bonus.

The Force Burner Snowspeeder | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 349

- Minifigures: 3

- Item number: 75414



This next kit might not seem familiar to fans of the movies, and that's because it's based on the Lego Rebuild the Galaxy series. This flips the script on tropes from the saga, meaning good guys are bad and vice versa.

AT-ST Walker | View at Lego



- Price: $199.99 / £179.99 / AU$299.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,513

- Minifigures: 1

- Item number: 75417



One of the most impressive kits to launch in August would be this new version of the AT-ST 'chicken' Walker, first seen in Return of the Jedi. We've had Lego AT-ST models in one form or another since 2001, but this is the most accurate take to date.

Wicket the Ewok | View at Lego



- Price: $129.99 / £109.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 12+

- Pieces: 1,010

- Minifigures: 1

- Item number: 75430



The Empire-battlin' bear from Endor is the latest character to get the Lego brick treatment, and I have to say, I'm impressed with how well it's turned out. The model captures Wicket's wide-eyed cuteness/murderous rage perfectly.

327th Star Corps Clone Troopers Battle Pack | View at Lego



- Price: $44.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 258

- Minifigures: 7

- Item number: 75431



Here's a classic troop builder for anyone wanting to bulk up toyboxes or Clone Wars displays. The addition of the Separatist Droid tank is a fun one, but I'm personally fond of the walker.

V-19 Torrent Starfighter | View at Lego



- Price: $64.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 567

- Minifigures: 3

- Item number: 75432



It's nice to get the V-19 fighter in Lego form, yes, but let's be honest; the real appeal here is getting Obi-Wan in his Clone Wars armor vs. Count Dooku's assassin, Asajj Ventress. The latter doesn't often get a minifigure, so this is a noteworthy release.

Jango Fett's Starship | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 707

- Minifigures: 3

- Item number: 75433



We got a larger UCS version of this craft earlier in 2025, and it cost... well, a lot more than this. That's why it's nice to see a more affordable alternative hitting shelves this month.

K-2SO Security Droid | View at Lego



- Price: $89.99 / £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 845

- Minifigures: 1

- Item number: 75433



I've gone on record before now saying that I think droids make for better large-size Lego models than characters (see: the slightly haunted-looking Chewbacca), and this is a great example of why. The blocky, angular nature of Lego bricks is a perfect fit for the likes of K-2SO.

Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT | View at Lego



- Price: $159.99 / £139.99 / AU$249.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 976

- Minifigures: 12

- Item number: 75435



Our final Clone Wars-era kit of the month is this Separatist MTT, and we haven't seen the Droid troop carrier in Lego form for quite a while (and never in Separatist colors, so far as I can tell). It's one of the most iconic vehicles from the prequels, so I'm always happy to see it back for another showing.

All of these new Star Wars Lego sets are available now, and you can grab them via the official Lego store or at third-party retailers like Amazon.

Want to see what else is on offer? Don't miss our guide to all the new Lego sets for August 2025.

For more toy goodness, why not check out the best water guns and the best Nerf blasters?