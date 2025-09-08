Set phasers to fun, because a Lego Star Trek set is on the way

It seems as if Lego will soon be beaming down an official Lego Star Trek set, because it's teasing a kit inspired by Next Generation.

A teaser video posted on the company's social channels is our first proper look at a Lego Star Trek set, and it shows the iconic transporter room with a Captain Jean Luc Picard minifigure. That'd suggest a kit based on The Next Generation's Enterprise-D, or at least a part of it. Either way, I suspect it'll shoot right to the top of many fans' wishlists at warp factor 9 and will be rubbing shoulders with the best Lego sets in terms of anticipation.

Lego seems to be enjoying the crossover as much as we are, it seems; a stinger at the end of the teaser features Klingon script. After I spent longer than I'd care to admit trying to translate it, a colleague came to my rescue and worked out that this message simply says "coming soon." (Or, if you want to get technical, "tugh paw!")

It's unclear what the set will involve beyond this, but I see one of two possibilities: I think it'll either be a model of the Next Generation Enterprise itself in the vein of the Lego Millennium Falcon (either the smaller version or the mid-range playset with some interior spaces) or a rendition of that iconic bridge. The latter allows you to fill the box with minifigures drawn from across the series and is probably more practical, but I suspect the former is what folks are hoping for.

Either way, it's bloody exciting; Lego Star Trek has been rumored for long enough that I doubted it was real, so seeing confirmation it's happening is one hell of a way to start the week. A full reveal can't be far away either, because we don't usually have to wait long after a tease like this.

What do you hope it'll be? Personally, I've got my fingers crossed for a series of midi-ships…

