Best Lego Christmas sales before shipping closes - here are 11 deals I would prioritize

News
By
published

You can get record low prices on everything from Star Wars to The Botanical Collection

Lego Stitch, Poinsettia, and Dancing Groot against a snowy background
(Image credit: Future)

The clock is ticking on the best Lego Christmas sales, so time is of the essence if you're cutting it fine in terms of presents (or just want something to build over the Holidays). Indeed, I've seen big retailers like Amazon slapping a "won't arrive until after Christmas, sorry" label on many must-have kits.

That's why I've gone ahead and corralled the best Lego Christmas sales that will arrive before Xmas. Walmart currently seems like a solid bet if you want to play it safe, while Amazon has some offers that should get there in the nick of time. Either way, I'd act sooner than later if you want to avoid disappointment. As an example, Amazon is saying that some items could arrive between December 23/27 if you order today. In other words, we're starting to play with fire.

Seeing as some of the best Lego sets are included in this year's haul, and many are seeing record low prices, it's certainly worth a look at the very least. Good luck - here's hoping you enjoy a little Christmas miracle and get what you need before cutoff.

Lego Botanical Collection Poinsettia |$49.99$34.98 at AmazonSave $15 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price:

Lego Botanical Collection Poinsettia | $49.99 $34.98 at Amazon
Save $15 - Need a good gift, stat? This beautiful kit has never been cheaper than it is at the moment, and it'll get to you ahead of Christmas if you order now.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a classy present
✅ You want something a little different

Don't buy it if:
❌ The recipient would prefer an actual plant

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $34.99
💲 Lego | $49.99

UK price: No discount

View Deal
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant |$59.99$47.95 at WalmartSave $12 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price: £57.99£42.99 at Amazon

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Walmart
Save $12 - One of my favorite sets from 2024 has hovered at this all-time low price for a while now, which makes me think that it won't drop any further before 2025. Because it used to average $58, you're getting the best possible value. Sure, Amazon is offering the same price and may be more convenient. But beware - that deal might not arrive before Christmas, whereas this Walmart listing will.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You don't want anything too big or complex
✅ You want the perfect gift

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're buying for young children

Price check:
💲 Amazon | $47.95
💲 Lego | $59.99

UK price: £57.99 £42.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Droideka | $64.99 $51.95 at WalmartSave $7 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Droideka | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart
Save $7 - This new kit is still available at its lowest ever price, and it'll arrive in time for Christmas. It can be picked up from Amazon as well, but that listing won't hit your doorstep until after the festive season.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You love the prequels
✅ You want a cool display piece

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're expecting a playset

Price check:
💲 Amazon | $51.95
💲 Lego | $64.99

UK price: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Lego Botanical Collection Tiny Plants | $49.99 $39.95 at WalmartSave $10 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price: £44.99£36 at Amazon

Lego Botanical Collection Tiny Plants | $49.99 $39.95 at Walmart
Save $10 - One of the newest Botanical sets hasn't ever been cheaper, so now's a good time to dive in if you've had your eye on the kit. Amazon should arrive before Christmas, but it's dicey (due to a "up to December 27" delivery date), so I'd go for Walmart instead.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You want a variety of plants
✅ You prefer them not to be connected

Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather one big kit

Price check:
💲 Amazon | $39.95
💲 Lego | $49.99

UK price: £44.99 £36 at Amazon

View Deal
Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.95 at WalmartSave $13 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price: £59.99£43.99 at Very

Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart
Save $13 - This adorable set hasn't ever been cheaper, at least from what I can tell. Walmart is once again coming in clutch, because Amazon's listing won't arrive until after Christmas.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You'd like a cute ornament
✅ You want a gift for Disney fans

Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather a 'plain' Stitch

Price check:
💲 Amazon | $51.95
💲 Lego | $64.99

UK price: £59.99 £43.99 at Very

View Deal
Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House Elf | $34.99 $27.95 at WalmartSave $7 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price: £24.99£18.49 at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House Elf | $34.99 $27.95 at Walmart
Save $7 - The Lego House Elf has never been cheaper than he is now, so he's here to save your bacon if you want an easy last-minute gift for the Wizarding World fans in your life. So far as I can tell, this Walmart deal will also land on your doorstep ahead of Christmas, whereas rivals like Amazon won't.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a present
✅ You want the best deal

Don't buy it if:
❌ Those cold, dead eyes creep you out

Price check:
💲 Amazon | $27.95
💲 Lego | $39.99

UK price: £24.99 £18.49 at Amazon

View Deal
Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House | $74.99 $59.95 at AmazonSave $11 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:✅ Don't buy it if:❌ Price check:💲 UK price: £64.99 £45.49 at My Nintendo Store

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House | $74.99 $59.95 at Amazon
Save $11 - This kit doesn't often get a reduction, so the fact that it's at its lowest ever price is noteworthy... particularly due to it arriving before Christmas.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
You want a centerpiece to your AC collection
✅ You're buying for adults or kids

Don't buy it if:
You wanted a full Nook's Cranny

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $59.95
💲 Lego | $74.99

UK price: £64.99 £45.49 at My Nintendo Store

View Deal
Lego Botanical Collection Bonsai Tree | $49.99 $39.99 at AmazonSave $10 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price: £44.99£36 at Game

Lego Botanical Collection Bonsai Tree | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Here's another record low to kick off your week, and even though we've seen that kind of discount before, I can't argue with a saving like that. It's confirmed to arrive ahead of Christmas, too.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
✅ You want an usual gift
✅ You'd like a sleek display piece

Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather have a real Bonsai

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $39.99
💲 Lego | $49.99

UK price: £44.99 £36 at Game

View Deal
Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at WalmartSave $9 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:✅ Don't buy it if:❌ Price check:💲 ⭐ UK price: £39.99 £35.99 at Smyths

Lego Marvel Dancing Groot | $44.99 $35.95 at Walmart
Save $9 - In the same 'great present' vein, this cheerful little guy is ideal as a last-minute present... and he hasn't ever been cheaper.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
You're buying for a Marvel fan
✅ You're looking for a cute desk buddy

Don't buy it if:
You prefer the other Groot kits

Price check:
💲 Amazon | OOS
💲 Lego | $44.99

⭐ UK price: £39.99 £35.99 at Smyths

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Boarding the Tantive IV | $54.99 $43.95 at AmazonSave $9 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:✅ Don't buy it if:❌ Price check:💲 ⭐ UK price: £49.99 £37.50 at Argos

Lego Star Wars Boarding the Tantive IV | $54.99 $43.95 at Amazon
Save $9 - I've got a lot of time for this clever kit, and it's never been cheaper. Plus, it's one of the rare listings at Amazon which will actually arrive before Christmas!

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
You want a small diorama
✅ The OG films are your fave

Don't buy it if:
You want Leia and the droids too

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $43.95
💲 Lego | $54.99

⭐ UK price: £49.99 £37.50 at Argos

View Deal
Lego Botanical Collection Succulents | $49.99 $39.99 at AmazonSave $10 - Arrives before Xmas? 🎄 Buy it if:✅ Don't buy it if:❌ Price check:💲 ⭐ UK price:

Lego Botanical Collection Succulents | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - This is just five cents away from being a record low price, and even though it's been at that level for a while, it's confirmed that you'd get it by December 23 if you order now.

Arrives before Xmas?
🎄 Yes

Buy it if:
You'd prefer a smaller set
✅ You'd like a greater variety

Don't buy it if:
You'd rather get something bigger

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $39.99
💲 Lego | $49.99

⭐ UK price: No discount

View Deal

For more reductions over the festive period, don't miss the best Christmas sales for gamers or these must-have gifts for gamers.

TOPICS
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news. I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

See comments