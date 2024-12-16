Best Lego Christmas sales before shipping closes - here are 11 deals I would prioritize

The clock is ticking on the best Lego Christmas sales, so time is of the essence if you're cutting it fine in terms of presents (or just want something to build over the Holidays). Indeed, I've seen big retailers like Amazon slapping a "won't arrive until after Christmas, sorry" label on many must-have kits.

That's why I've gone ahead and corralled the best Lego Christmas sales that will arrive before Xmas. Walmart currently seems like a solid bet if you want to play it safe, while Amazon has some offers that should get there in the nick of time. Either way, I'd act sooner than later if you want to avoid disappointment. As an example, Amazon is saying that some items could arrive between December 23/27 if you order today. In other words, we're starting to play with fire.

Seeing as some of the best Lego sets are included in this year's haul, and many are seeing record low prices, it's certainly worth a look at the very least. Good luck - here's hoping you enjoy a little Christmas miracle and get what you need before cutoff.

Lego Botanical Collection Poinsettia | $49.99 $34.98 at Amazon

Save $15 - Need a good gift, stat? This beautiful kit has never been cheaper than it is at the moment, and it'll get to you ahead of Christmas if you order now.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a classy present

✅ You want something a little different



Don't buy it if:

❌ The recipient would prefer an actual plant



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $34.99

💲 Lego | $49.99



⭐ UK price: No discount

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Walmart

Save $12 - One of my favorite sets from 2024 has hovered at this all-time low price for a while now, which makes me think that it won't drop any further before 2025. Because it used to average $58, you're getting the best possible value. Sure, Amazon is offering the same price and may be more convenient. But beware - that deal might not arrive before Christmas, whereas this Walmart listing will.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You don't want anything too big or complex

✅ You want the perfect gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for young children



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $47.95

💲 Lego | $59.99



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Droideka | $64.99 $51.95 at Walmart

Save $7 - This new kit is still available at its lowest ever price, and it'll arrive in time for Christmas. It can be picked up from Amazon as well, but that listing won't hit your doorstep until after the festive season.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You love the prequels

✅ You want a cool display piece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting a playset



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $51.95

💲 Lego | $64.99



⭐ UK price: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon

Lego Botanical Collection Tiny Plants | $49.99 $39.95 at Walmart

Save $10 - One of the newest Botanical sets hasn't ever been cheaper, so now's a good time to dive in if you've had your eye on the kit. Amazon should arrive before Christmas, but it's dicey (due to a "up to December 27" delivery date), so I'd go for Walmart instead.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You want a variety of plants

✅ You prefer them not to be connected



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather one big kit



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $39.95

💲 Lego | $49.99



⭐ UK price: £44.99 £36 at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House Elf | $34.99 $27.95 at Walmart

Save $7 - The Lego House Elf has never been cheaper than he is now, so he's here to save your bacon if you want an easy last-minute gift for the Wizarding World fans in your life. So far as I can tell, this Walmart deal will also land on your doorstep ahead of Christmas, whereas rivals like Amazon won't.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a present

✅ You want the best deal



Don't buy it if:

❌ Those cold, dead eyes creep you out



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $27.95

💲 Lego | $39.99



⭐ UK price: £24.99 £18.49 at Amazon

Lego Botanical Collection Bonsai Tree | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Here's another record low to kick off your week, and even though we've seen that kind of discount before, I can't argue with a saving like that. It's confirmed to arrive ahead of Christmas, too.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You want an usual gift

✅ You'd like a sleek display piece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have a real Bonsai



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $39.99

💲 Lego | $49.99



⭐ UK price: £44.99 £36 at Game

Lego Star Wars Boarding the Tantive IV | $54.99 $43.95 at Amazon

Save $9 - I've got a lot of time for this clever kit, and it's never been cheaper. Plus, it's one of the rare listings at Amazon which will actually arrive before Christmas!



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You want a small diorama

✅ The OG films are your fave



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want Leia and the droids too



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $43.95

💲 Lego | $54.99



⭐ UK price: £49.99 £37.50 at Argos

Lego Botanical Collection Succulents | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is just five cents away from being a record low price, and even though it's been at that level for a while, it's confirmed that you'd get it by December 23 if you order now.



Arrives before Xmas?

🎄 Yes



Buy it if:

✅ You'd prefer a smaller set

✅ You'd like a greater variety



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get something bigger



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $39.99

💲 Lego | $49.99



⭐ UK price: No discount

