Tower of Fantasy Scenic Point locations

Tower of Fantasy Scenic Points will lead you to some of the game’s most gorgeous viewpoints. On top of that, collecting Scenic Points is a great way to increase your exploration progress. The only downside is that the faint blue Scenic Point markers are pretty difficult to spot.

That’s where this Tower of Fantasy Scenic Point location guide comes in. If you want to find all 23 Scenic Points, go to the location as shown on the map, and follow the description to find the correct spot.

What are the Tower of Fantasy Scenic Points?

Tower of Fantasy Scenic Points are one of the main exploration features in the game. They are part of the Chronicles log, which you can find in the Mission Terminal (main menu). If you open Chronicles, you can see which Scenic Points you’re missing. This page will also show you a ‘clue’ in the form of a black and white picture. If you’d rather not play detective, we’ll show you our Scenic Point location maps below.

As a rewarding for finding a Scenic Point, you get 20 Dark Crystals and 20 Exploration Points. The latter can unlock additional Region Exploration rewards, such as equipment, Nucleus, or Suppressor upgrade material.

Tower of Fantasy Astra Scenic Point locations

Scenic Point 1: Astra Shelter. Next to the medical center, the starting point of the game. It’s on the edge of the cliff, above the river’s source.

Tower of Fantasy Banges Scenic Point locations

Scenic Point 1: Banges Dock. On the broken road east of Banges Dock. If you start from the cliffs on the northeast side, you can reach this Scenic Point location with your glider.

Tower of Fantasy Navia Scenic Point locations

Scenic Point 1: Cetus Island. On top of the cliff, next to the tower.

Topwer of Fantasy Crown Mines Scenic Point locations

Scenic Point 1: Miners’ Camp. Starting from the nearby Spacerift, you’ll see a bunch of wooden staircases leading downwards to the east. Follow them down until you reach a slightly bigger platform with a small shack and some NPCs. The Scenic Point is on the left, looking out over the river.

Tower of Fantasy Warren Snowfield Scenic Point locations

Scenic Point 1: Saag Passage. For this Scenic Point location, you need to climb the massive icy structure. The Scenic Point is on the west side of the southern peak. There are several ways to get there, but you might want to use the bridges in the north- or southwest.

Time to call your mount and start the hunt for Tower of Fantasy Scenic Points. Good luck!