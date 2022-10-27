Tower of Fantasy Friendly Sand Rabbit puzzle solutions

Tower of Fantasy Friendly Sand Rabbits can be found as you explore the Vera Plane. Solve the puzzles they come with to get a Black Nucleus. Also known as Friendly Little Critters, these animals were added in Tower of Fantasy 2.0 and are part of the game’s exploration system.

As cute as they look, it can be frustrating to figure out how to communicate with Friendly Sand Rabbits, as all you get as a hint is a little picture above their head. To make sure you don’t miss out on Black Nucleus rewards, here’s everything you need to know.

Friendly Sand Rabbit exploration mechanic

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

The Friendly Sand Rabbits are part of the Vera Plane’s exploration mechanics. They’re scattered across the map, and solving their puzzles will grant you a Black Nucleus. Once you get the Black Nucleus, the Sand Rabbit will disappear.

There are two types of Friendly Sand Rabbit: the ones that dance and wave, and the ones that ask for food. To get a reward from the first type, you need to use a corresponding emote. To get a reward from the second type, you need to provide the correct type of rare food.

How to answer the Friendly Sand Rabbit gestures

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Let’s have a look at the dancing and waving Friendly Sand Rabbits first. As you will see, there’s a picture of a hand displayed above the Friendly Sand Rabbit. You need to mimic this emote using the game’s chat system. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open the chat system (press enter).

Use whisper.

Click the + sign next to the ‘send’ button at the bottom of your screen.

Choose the button with the two figures in the bottom left of the screen.

You will now see a bunch of emotes (same as in the picture). Stand in front of the Friendly Sand Rabbit and use the emote that corresponds to the emote displayed above the Rabbit. If you see two hands clapping, choose the clapping icon on the left. If you see a waving hand, choose the waving emote instead.

How to give the Friendly Sand Rabbit food

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

If the Friendly Sand Rabbit shows a picture of food instead of a hand, you’ll have to feed him. Start by interacting with the creature (press F), then choose ‘feed it’. If you don’t have the right food type in your inventory, the game will tell you.

There are only three food types the Friendly Sand Rabbit will ask for. Unfortunately, they’re found on the Aesperia map (the original map) instead of Vera Plane. Here’s how to recognize them and where to gather them:

Black Truffle: looks like a brown blob. Only grows in Warren. This is the northern snow region in Aesperia.

Lard Gourd: a green, apple-like vegetable. It’s found in The Crown Mines: Omnium Tower.

Carrion Snail: easy to recognize, as the Sand Rabbit will show a picture of a snail. The Carrions Snails are relatively common in the northern part of Navia.

Good luck on your travels through the Vera Plane, and don’t forget to bring a bunch of snails for the Friendly Sand Rabbits!