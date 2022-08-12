Tower of Fantasy character guide, with every Simulacra and weapon explained

There are 15 Tower of Fantasy characters in the current rotation, also known as Simulacra. In terms of a tier list, five of them are labelled as ‘SR’ rarity, and ten of them are SSR rarity, with SSR characters deemed the most valuable. You can obtain more of the best Tower of Fantasy characters by using the gacha system.



As the game doesn’t provide a lot of info on the different Simulacra, here’s an overview of every Tower of Fantasy character’s combat role, element, and special abilities.

Tower of Fantasy characters, weapons and Simulacra explained

(Image credit: Perfect World)

The difference between characters, weapons, and Simulacra may seem complex in Tower of Fantasy at first, but it’s actually quite simple: they’re more or less the same thing. Besides a few base weapons, every weapon in the game is connected to a character, which is called a Simulacrum (plural Simulacra).

Here’s how it works: if you unlock a new Tower of Fantasy character from the gacha system, you obtain both their skin and special weapon. The latter can be equipped by other characters as well, including your custom main character. For example, you can play as Echo, and use Pepper’s weapon in your rotation. In this guide, we’ll call the Simulacra by their character names.

Tower of Fantasy SR rarity characters

Bai Ling: Nightingale’s Feather

Role: DPS

Element: Grievous

Shatter: 6

Charge: 10

As the only SR with the Grievous (physical) element in Tower of Fantasy, Bai Ling is a good teammate to use against enemies with physical weakness. She’s also a good ranged DPS for those who lack a Shiro or Tsubasa. Bai Ling’s special skill and discharge attack are both fully focused on damage: the first performs a piercing shot, and the second triggers an explosion.

Echo: Thunderous Halberd

(Image credit: Perfect World)

Role: DPS

Element: Volt

Shatter: 11

Charge: 7

Of all the Tower of Fantasy SR characters released so far, Echo is by far the best shield breaker. That means it’s super useful to have her weapon in your rotation, as most of the stronger enemies have a shield. Her quick spear attacks are also able to paralyze and electrify the target. Once you receive one more Echo from the gacha system, she gains the ability to provide an attack buff for the team.

Pepper: Staff of Scars

Role: Support

Element: Volt

Shatter: 4

Charge: 10

Thanks to her strong healing capacity, Pepper is another useful early-game SR character. She shouldn’t be your main attacker, but whenever things get tough, she can be called upon to place her healing field-of-effect special skill. The one-minute cooldown isn’t ideal, but it will provide a significant amount of health that scales with her attack stat.

Hilda: The Terminator

(Image credit: Perfect World)

Role: DPS

Element: Ice Shell

Shatter: 10

Charge: 10

Hilda’s normal attacks are… Well, just shooting at your opponent, no special combo’s here. Her special skill is more out of the ordinary, as it will set up a turret with a powerful blasting ability. Mind you; you do need to man this turret yourself. The discharge ability deals a lot of damage and reduces the target’s freeze resistance.

Ene: Pummeler

Role: Defense

Element: Ice Shell

Shatter: 10

Charge: 6

Ene swings a giant maul around, which is especially effective after using her special skill. This will temporarily increase damage and create a wind current. While standing in the wind current, Ene doesn’t have any dodge cost. Ene becomes more defensive after obtaining some advancements, most notable advancement one (taunting ability) and three (damage reduction).

Tower of Fantasy SSR rarity characters

Shiro: Chakram of the Seas

(Image credit: Perfect World)

Role: DPS

Element: Grievous

Shatter: 10

Charge: 6

Shiro is an excellent ranged DPS who can easily cast Grievous on her enemies, causing them to take extra damage. Using her special skill, Shiro can create a Chakram area-of-effect that pulls in enemies, reduces their speed, and hits them with Chakram blades. Her discharge skill casts an area-of-effect with a stun chance. Upon reaching advancement three, Shiro can reset all weapon cooldowns by breaking an enemy shield.

Nemesis: Venus

Role: Support

Element: Volt

Shatter: 6

Charge: 8

Nemesis has a unique passive that will enhance Volt teams: resonance. If you use Nemesis together with another Volt weapon, Volt attack power will increase by 15% and Volt resistance by 25%. That alone makes her a good support to have, but she’s also able to reduce enemy speed, spawn an auto-targeting electrode, fire guided missiles, and even heal your character (upon unlocking advancement one). In other words, she’s a great support and sub DPS hybrid.

Crow: Thunderblades

Role: DPS

Element: Volt

Shatter: 6

Charge: 8

Crow is all about lightning-fast sword slashes and blade-throwing. He has a pretty straightforward special skill and discharge ability, with the first firing six returning blades around his position, and the second spawning three blades that will continue to orbit around the character. The latter also teleports Crow to the target location, thereby dealing damage to nearby enemies. Crow gains a very powerful backstab ability upon reaching his first advancement.

Samir: Dual EM Stars

Role: DPS

Element: Volt

Shatter: 6

Charge: 10.7

Samir and her Dual EM Stars weapon are great for DPS. Samir’s charged attacks go well together with the Volt element, as the charge will paralyze and electrify the target, dealing extra damage in the process. You can use her normal attacks to jump up and spray lightning bullets, while the special skill casts a devastating electro field filled with lightning bolts.

Zero: Negating Cube

(Image credit: Perfect World)

Role: Support

Element: Flame

Shatter: 5

Charge: 13

Zero has a versatile defensive kit. His special skill can provide a shield that absorbs up to 800% of attack as damage for a duration of ten seconds, which is pretty handy. The skill will also deal damage and launch enemies into the air. On top of that, Zero has a discharge ability that releases a shockwave. Zero can also provide healing, but that ability is unfortunately locked behind advancements one and three.

King: Scythe of the Crow

Role: DPS

Element: Flame

Shatter: 12.5

Charge: 5

King is the ultimate shield breaker. All of his abilities, including the special skill and discharge ability, are pretty straightforward flame-infused scythe attacks with amazing range. You don’t need to rely on the special abilities, as his normal aerial attacks are already very strong. King’s first advancement passive will apply burn (damage over time) after destroying a shield.

Huma: Molten Shield V2

Role: Defense

Element: Flame

Shatter: 10

Charge: 10

Is it a shield, or is it an axe? In Huma’s case, it’s both: you can switch from shield to axe and vice versa by pressing the special skill. This means that her normal attack combo’s will change depending on which mode you use. Overall, the shield is more defensive while the axe deals higher damage. Huma’s discharge ability is a massive blast attack that will taunt enemies.

Meryl: Rosy Edge

(Image credit: Perfect World)

Role: Defense

Element: Ice Shell

Shatter: 12

Charge: 4

Meryl is a powerful shield breaker, but she combines this ability with some defensive passives. Meryl has great ground-slamming normal attacks, a long slashing combo as her special skill, and a devastating area-of-effect ground slam as her discharge ability. Here’s where the defense comes in: the special skill grants immunity to control effects, the discharge grants protection against projectiles, and if Meryl gains an advancement, shattering a shield will restore some of her HP.

Tsubasa: Icewind Arrow

Role: DPS

Element: Ice Shell

Shatter: 4

Charge: 11.5

Tsubasa is a ranged sub DPS who can either directly shoot targets or cast area-of-effect arrow showers. In addition to dealing damage, Tsubasa’s special skill can stun targets if they collide with an obstacle. This skill comes with a short cooldown of only twelve seconds. On top of that, Tsubasa can use her discharge ability to gain cold front, increasing damage and speed.

Cocoritter: Absolute Zero

Role: Support

Element: Ice Shell

Shatter: 4

Charge: 12.5

Cocoritter is one of the few healers in Tower of Fantasy. Her special skill is similar to Pepper’s as it also provides a field of effect with healing based on her max attack stat. However, the difference is that Cocoritter has much better scaling and the field-of-effect will move together with your character’s position. As if that’s not enough, Cocoritter’s discharge ability provides healing over time and a continuous debuff remover for a duration of seven seconds.

And that’s everything we know about the current Tower of Fantasy characters and weapons. Time to create the perfect rotati