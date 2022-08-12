Tower of Fantasy codes and every active code in August

Tower of Fantasy codes are the best way to get Golden Nucleus and upgrade items without having to farm them. Codes are sparse, of course, and you need to redeem them quickly, before they expire. If you’re looking for the latest Tower of Fantasy codes and how to redeem them, here’s everything you need to know. And if you need help with picking a Tower of Fantasy character, we can help you there.

Tower of Fantasy codes

These are the active codes you can redeem right now (last tested on August 12). Note that codes are only available for a limited time, so don’t wait too long!

ILOVETOF – Support Pack containing one Gold Nucleus and five Weapon Batteries II (upgrade material).

– Support Pack containing one Gold Nucleus and five Weapon Batteries II (upgrade material). TOF666 – Starter’s Welcome Pack containing 8.888 Gold and an SR Relic Shard Box.

– Starter’s Welcome Pack containing 8.888 Gold and an SR Relic Shard Box. TOF888 – Channel Event Pack containing 8.888 Gold, a Black Nucleus, and ten Crispy Grilled Fish dishes.

Tower of Fantasy expired codes

Some Tower of Fantasy gift codes have already expired. The ones below no longer seem to work. Just to inform you which codes to ignore, we’ll still list them:

ht520

ht666

ht888

huanta520

huanta666

huanta888

YL666

YL777

YL999

How to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy codes can only be redeemed in-game, so there’s no need to go to the website. The code redemption feature is pretty well-hidden though. Start by launching the game, and then do the following:

Click on the reward icon in the upper right corner of the screen (see picture). Hold ALT to move your mouse freely. Note that this icon does not appear in the main menu.

(see picture). Hold ALT to move your mouse freely. Note that this icon does not appear in the main menu. Near the bottom of the screen, click the tab that says ‘rewards’.

On the left side of the screen, there’s a new list with tabs. Click the lowest one, ‘exchange’.

Click the lowest one, ‘exchange’. Type or copy the active codes in the bar, then choose ‘confirm’. You will see a pop-up telling you whether the code redemption was successful.

You will see a pop-up telling you whether the code redemption was successful. Important: after successfully redeeming a code, exit the menu and click on the mailbox icon in the upper left corner of the screen, just below the mini map. The code rewards are sent to you through the in-game mail system, so don’t forget to claim them!

How to unlock rewards in Tower of Fantasy

Don’t see a rewards feature? That means you’re still in the game’s tutorial stage. It will take a while before you can redeem codes. In short, after running around with Shirli until you’re around level 5 or 6, complete the main quest that tells you to ‘eliminate the intruding hyenas’, then talk to the nearby Scrapper. This should unlock the rewards feature.

Enjoy your free Tower of Fantasy codes!