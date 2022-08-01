Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar at the box office as Everything Everywhere All at Once breaks records for A24

Top Gun: Maverick is now in its tenth week at the box office and it's continuing to reach new heights. This weekend, the movie earned an extra $13.8 million internationally and $8.2 million in the US after hitting the $1 billion mark in June.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun sees Tom Cruise back as test pilot and flight instructor Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he sets out to train a group of young pilots, including the son of his late best friend. Cruise is joined by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once has become the first A24 movie to hit $100 million at the global box office. Horror movie Hereditary previously held the title of the studio's biggest global earner with $79 million, while Greta Gerwig's coming of age tale Lady Bird made $78 million at the global box office.

Since the movie was released in March, it's earned $68.9 million in the US and another $31.1 million internationally, and these numbers continue to rise despite the fact that you can now rent or buy the movie to watch at home. It stars Michell Yeoh as Evelyn, a woman drawn from her ordinary life into an adventure through the multiverse after she discovers that she is the only one who can save every world in existence from an ominous threat. Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis also star.

