Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell says he’s confused by MCU casting rumors

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is still riding high on the success of the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster after it broke the 1.4 billion mark at the box office. However, with new fame comes lots of questions about his next role – as well as some superhero casting rumors.

In a recent interview with Variety (opens in new tab), Powell was quizzed on if there was any truth he’d been cast as X-Men character Scott Summers, otherwise known as Cyclops. These rumors came up around the same time as Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel when it was thought an X-Men announcement could be imminent.

"Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, 'Dude, are you Cyclops?'" Powell recalled to the publication. "No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about."

The actor later went on to Twitter to clarify he wasn’t being defensive in his response, he was just really perplexed about where the news had come from. He tweeted: "I sound angry and confused, but I promise it’s just confused."

I sound angry and confused, but I promise it's just confused.

Marvel hasn’t made any announcements yet about whether we can expect to see the X-Men introduced to the MCU. Although, there have been some indications this is on its way after Patrick Stewart made his return as a Professor X variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Then in perhaps the biggest move towards their introduction yet, Ms. Marvel confirmed Kamala Khan has mutant DNA in the show’s season finale.

It seems like we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the mutants – and who could be cast as the classic characters. But in the meantime, we’re getting hyped for the animated X-Men '97 series confirmed at Comic-Con.

