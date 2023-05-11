Tom Holland says filming his new thriller led to a "bit of a meltdown"

Tom Holland has detailed how filming his new Apple thriller The Crowded Room led to the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor having a "bit of a meltdown."

In the Apple limited series, Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a man arrested after a shooting takes place in 1979 New York. His character is loosely based on the real-life crimes of Billy Milligan – with the performance seemingly affecting Holland.

"I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," Holland told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

The Crowded Room, a 10-part limited series, also stars Amanda Seyfried as interrogator Rya Goodwin. As Rya begins to dig deeper, it’s clear that there are more to the "blank spots" in Danny's life – as mysterious figures appear (and disappear) with worrying regularity. The first trailer has also been released, giving eager fans a gripping look at the crime drama.

Holland also acts as executive producer on The Crowded Room, which has been created by Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind).

The Apple thriller also stars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz. The first three episodes are streaming on Apple TV Plus from June 9, with new episodes to follow weekly. For more on what to watch on the streamer, check out our guide to best Apple TV shows.