Tom Holland talks going from Spider-Boy to Spider-Man in No Way Home

Tom Holland has talked about Peter Parker's journey in the MCU, from Spider-Man: Homecoming up to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No Way Home closed the MCU trilogy of Spidey movies – though there may be more on the way – and (spoiler alert) erased the entire world's memory of Peter, leaving the character to strike out on his own.

"He really has been the Spider-Boy, and this film is about him becoming Spider-Man," Holland told Sony Pictures Japan. "It's about him growing up, making his own decisions, and stepping up to the plate as a full blown Avenger. And it's been really nice to have that dovetail between myself on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and now, who I am, and who Peter Parker is, in Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Holland debuted in the MCU with a small role in Captain America: Civil War, but his first solo film was Homecoming, which followed Peter through high school.

"This is definitely the final chapter of the Homecoming series," Holland added. "[Director] Jon Watts has done such a wonderful job of creating this genre of superhero movie that hasn't been told before. The superhero movie that's about the kid, that has this John Hughes-y vibe, that is the small town, really the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. And this film is him stepping into bigger shoes and becoming the adult, and becoming Spider-Man."

It's unclear at the moment when (or if) we'll see Holland back as Peter Parker, but we'll next see him as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie. The actor recently told Total Film how a failed James Bond pitch eventually became Uncharted.

"The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation," he said.

Uncharted releases this February 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of this year's major movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.