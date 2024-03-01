Tom Hardy might have just accidentally revealed that Venom 3 will pick up right after Spiderman: No Way Home

Details about Venom 3 have been kept pretty under wraps, but a new set picture may have given us our biggest clue yet. In an image shared by Eddie Brock/Venom star Tom Hardy on Instagram, we can see his character wearing a familiar outfit.

Yes, that’s right, it’s the same look that he’s wearing in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene, suggesting this is exactly where the Venom sequel will pick up.

A quick recap on that one, back in the 2022 Spider-Man movie, we saw a surprise cameo from Hardy in the closing moments of the film. The character, who was now seemingly in the MCU, was reckoning with there being a whole load of superheroes he didn’t previously know about.

Speaking to a bartender (played by Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernandez), he speaks about Thanos, Hulk, and Iron Man, before he gets transported back to his own universe. That one is still separate from the MCU, remember, so this is likely where we’ll pick up with Venom again.

However, it is interesting that this is the moment that the third film will seemingly start from. It could mean that Brock will remember his very brief time in the MCU when the threequel kicks off. We’ll have to wait and see on that one, but sadly Hardy’s caption isn’t giving much away.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "Two Masters of their own destiny and two randoms from SW London spinning in the cosmos one with a compass the other wears his wetsuit and carries an aubergine." Right…

Venom 3 isn't too far away and is due to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.