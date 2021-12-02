Tom Hardy returns to Peaky Blinders in season 6 teaser trailer

A new teaser trailer for Peaky Blinders season 6 has been released – and it reveals that Tom Hardy will return as Alfie Solomon.

"Alfie, I think I may have written your final act," says Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, in the 10-second clip. Hardy's character, the owner of an illegal distillery and leader of a Jewish gang based in London's Camden Town, was introduced in season 2. Alfie's fate hung in the balance at the end of season 4 after a confrontation with Tommy, but he was revealed to still be alive during season 5.

Look who's back. #PeakyBlinders Series 6, streaming early 2022@BBC @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/xfpGmCM5aeDecember 1, 2021 See more

The series first aired in 2013 on BBC Two and since then has won numerous awards. Set in Birmingham, it follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War One. Joe Cole, Paul Anderson, and the late Helen McCrory also star, with actors like Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Adrien Brody also appearing in previous seasons.

Although season 6 may be the end of the series, we don't have to leave the world of Peaky Blinders just yet – a movie is set to start shooting in 2023 and, according to showrunner Steven Knight , "that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it."