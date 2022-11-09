Tom Hardy is coming for David Attenborough's job and narrating a new documentary series

Tom Hardy is set to narrate a new documentary series for Sky Nature.

Predators centers on six apex predators – Polar Bears in Canada, Wild Dogs in Zimbabwe, Puma in Chile, Lions in Botswana, Brown Bears in Russia, and Cheetahs in Tanzania – in the wild that will "face the ultimate test to survive as their rapidly changing world impacts both their own lives and that of the wild kingdoms over which they rule." In this ever-shifting landscape, each predator must overcome new challenges and take new opportunities in order to survive.

Per Sky Nature, the predators will "grapple with multiple responsibilities" as "deadly hunters, caring parents, and cunning survivors who hold secrets and thrilling stories in their quest to survive."

The series marks Sky's first-ever co-production with Netflix.

Hardy just wrapped up production on Netflix's Havoc, which stars the actor as a detective who must fight his way through a seedy criminal underworld to rescue a politician's son. He's currently filming The Bikeriders alongside Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook, and Mike Faist.

David Attenborough, now 96, is perhaps best known for narrating multiple nature docs for the BBC and Sky. He's also set to narrate Our Planet 2 on Netflix in 2023.

Predators is set to air on Sky Nature and streaming service NOW on December 11, 2022.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, check out our round-up of the best Netflix TV shows to stream right now.