Tom Cruise will be back for Edge of Tomorrow 2, if Warner Bros. bosses get their way

Tom Cruise's new deal with Warner Bros. has given the studio hope that he may return for Edge of Tomorrow 2, which is currently in development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Warner Bros.' film studio chiefs, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, are hoping to "lure" Cruise back for the sci-fi sequel, which is currently in development.

Directed by Doug Liman and released in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow stars Cruise as Major William Cage, a soldier in the war against aliens on Earth who finds himself stuck in a time loop, returning to the start of the same day every time he's killed. He teams up with fellow soldier Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) and attempts to harness his newfound power. The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson and Bill Paxton.

There's been talk of a sequel since 2015, but no concrete steps towards making it happen just yet. "Doug and I talk all the time about it. I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point," Blunt said in an interview last year .

"But it’s timing, but it’s also been 10 years since we made it. There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I’m not saying we’re that ancient, but you have to factor in it’s been 10 years."

Cruise now has a deal with the studio to both develop and produce movies, which will be a mixture of franchise films and originals starring the actor. This isn't an exclusive deal, though, so the next Mission: Impossible movie and the newly announced Top Gun 3 won't be affected.

While we wait to see if Edge of Tomorrow 2 ever arrives on the big screen, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.