Emily Blunt has bad news regarding the Edge Of Tomorrow sequel, but our hope is still alive

Emily Blunt has addressed the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, and it’s not looking good for the sci-fi hit’s future. The 2014 movie starred Blunt and Tom Cruise as two soldiers trapped in a time loop trying to save the planet from alien forces.

Widely considered a great performance from Blunt and an epic action movie, there were rumors a sequel was in the works. However, in the near decade since, Blunt has been busy with A Quiet Place and Oppenheimer, whilst Cruise has been working on the Mission: Impossible movies and Top Gun: Maverick.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor addressed the potential future of the film. "Doug [Liman, director] and I talk all the time about it. I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point," Blunt said. "But it’s timing, but it’s also been 10 years since we made it. There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I’m not saying we’re that ancient, but you have to factor in it’s been 10 years."

Look, it’s not the most promising update we’ve heard, but we’re not losing hope on this one yet. Mostly that’s due to her admission that a great script was in the works and that the others involved are still keen. While it may not end up being the movie they had originally planned, it would certainly be exciting to revisit these characters. After all, Cruise waited 36 years for a Top Gun sequel…

For what else to watch, check out our guide to the best sci-fi movies.