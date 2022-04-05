Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players have a consensus on the best gun in the game

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players have apparently uncovered the single best gun in the entire game.

Supposedly, this weapon is known as Liquid Cooling. The variation of the weapon just below might be known as "Chilling Liquid Cooling of the Nerves," but that's not the only name the elite gun goes by in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, as there's actually several other iterations of the same gun.

Just below, for example, you can see a variation of Liquid Cooling called "Practiced Liquid Cooling of Impatience." As the player themselves attests to, the gun was absolutely worth an entire day's worth of time spent grinding just to obtain the weapon itself, which no one questions in the replies to the original post.

As SportsSkeeda reports, players can begin their path to obtaining Liquid Cooling after they've completed the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows. After this, players will encounter a mini-boss called Lissa, who can be defeated over and over again once players have completed the main story of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

It's apparently through this that you stand the best chance of obtaining Liquid Cooling, the best gun in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. For those who want to know the particulars of the fantastic weapon, it has an unlimited magazine size, but can overheat pretty quickly. To counter this, scoring critical hits with Liquid Cooling reduces the possibility of it overheating, so accurate players can fire this weapon with ease.

