Tiny Borderlands update breaks three dang games for some players

A new update is causing major problems for three popular Borderlands games.

Ironically, the update was only intended to introduce a few small changes to the in-game news feature in Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, all of which are part of The Handsome Collection on modern platforms. However, something went wrong in delivering the patch and now some players are experiencing bizarre text anomalies and game-breaking bugs alike.

Thankfully, Gearbox has acknowledged the issues and are actively working on a solution. Over on the official Borderlands Twitter account, the developers say they're "investigating" the issues and ask for anyone experiencing anything weird to submit a ticket with 2K customer support (opens in new tab).

"Today we released updates for Borderlands 1, Borderlands 2, & The Pre-Sequel. These updates made changes to the in-game news," Gearbox says. "We are currently investigating issues that have appeared since the updates went out, including how some text is displaying and console players being stuck loading the game."

Looking at the reactions on Twitter and Reddit, it's clear that not everyone has been affected by the bugs, but those who have been are reporting mission counters showing "weird characters between the numbers" (opens in new tab) on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and in more severe cases, deleted save files (opens in new tab) and infinite loading screens (opens in new tab).

It's unclear if the issues are different or more prevalent depending on the platform, but from what we can see right now, they don't discriminate. We've reached out to Gearbox and 2K for comment and we'll update this article if we hear back.

