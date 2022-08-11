Timothée Chalamet is a teen cannibal in trailer for new horror Bones and All

Timothée Chalamet is swapping sand storms in Dune for cannibal romance in the first trailer for his new movie. Bones and All is a horror film from Luca Guadagnino that follows the blossoming love between two teenagers with a grisly habit.

Set in the 1980s, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It’s a coming-of-age story of two teen cannibals Maren (played by Taylor Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they go on a 1000-mile road trip across America.

The first teaser trailer (which you can watch below) was shared by Chalamet on social media and gives an idea of the unhinged drama we can expect. It begins with Maren and Lee with their heads together as Lee questions, "You don’t think I’m a bad person?"

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGFAugust 10, 2022 See more

The short clip then cuts to shots of the pair on their road trip with screaming in the background before Maren finally responds: "All I think is that I love you." The trailer also features the first look at Mark Rylance’s character - and while it’s not yet sure who he’s playing, he certainly looks terrifying.

The movie stars A Serious Man’s Michael Stuhlbarg and Moonlight’s André Holland. Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, and David Gordon Green complete the cast. Director Guadagnino and actor Chalamet last worked together on the acclaimed movie Call Me By Your Name. The 2017 flick earned Chalamet his first Oscar nomination.

Bones and All will get its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month. It will then be released in theaters on November 23, 2022. For other films coming out this year, check out our guide to 2022 movie release dates.