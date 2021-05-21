Time is of the essence as Tom Hiddleston recaps Loki's Marvel journey so far in just 30 seconds

Stopwatches at the ready. If you don’t have time to catch up with the God of Mischief’s, many, many betrayals and brotherly encounters across the MCU before his own series hits Disney Plus next month, you’re in luck. Tom Hiddleston has provided the goods, recapping Loki’s Marvel journey in just under 30 seconds.

Hiddleston, inevitably, takes some liberties with plot details. From Asgardian outcast to fugitive, he races through the events of Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame in record time. But there can’t be a Loki recap without some underhanded behavior. Hiddleston stops at the 28-second mark to take a big breather before unveiling the next chapter in Loki’s story: his temporal run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius.

The Loki series, though, is set to have a less-than-linear approach to that whole time thing. He’s been seen in recent teasers and trailers flitting about between time and space, essentially as the MCU’s answer to Doctor Who – which we’re completely on board with.

But trust Loki to start messing with time, even in our world. The series will air on Disney Plus on Wednesdays starting from June 9. That’s a marked departure from Marvel’s first two efforts, WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier, filling up our Fridays with a dose of MCU magic.

