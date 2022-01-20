Tim Roth talks Abomination's return in She-Hulk: "That was a blast"

Tim Roth has teased his fully-fledged MCU return as Abomination in She-Hulk.

Roth, whose character previously appeared for a brief cameo alongside Wong (Benedict Wong) in Shang-Chi, told Uproxx that the invitation to return came as a shock.

"Honestly, it totally surprised me," Roth said. "I went in to chat with Kevin Feige and he said, ‘I’ve got an idea. Come in.’ Really? Really?"

While Roth kept schtum on the details of his She-Hulk role, he did reveal that he filmed scenes last year with She-Hulk actor Tatiana Maslany and Hulk/Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo.

"I got to work with Mark Ruffalo. Awesome. Who I love. And I don’t know if I’m allowed to say… But this extraordinary woman, Tatiana… Incredible, that woman. So that was a blast. It was insane."

She-Hulk is all set to debut on Disney Plus later in 2022. The first teaser has given us a glimpse a more down-to-earth, tongue-in-cheek series as Maslany’s Jennifer Walters juggles her lawyer lifestyle with her gamma-powered alter ego.

Before that, however, is Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the eponymous hero. Set to release on March 30, a new trailer has just been released, showcasing the inner turmoil of the MCU’s newest hero. There’s even a cheeky reference to Doctor Doom hidden away in one frame, perhaps hinting that Marvel’s television output is growing out the MCU even further in the coming year.

