Tim Burton says his "back to basics" approach to Beetlejuice 2 reminded him why he liked making movies

In a recent interview, king of modern gothic cinema, Tim Burton revealed how he has gone back to his roots with Beetlejuice 2, working with the original cast.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the director opened up about all things filmmaking; his past projects, and the production Beetlejuice 2. He shared that working with some of the original cast of the 1988 Beetlejuice brought him back in time and reminded him of why he started making films in the first place.

"I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it," he said. "I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Beetlejuice 2 was first announced back in 2022 as a direct sequel to the first installment. The original movie follows a recently deceased couple, who are very unhappy with the family that have just moved into their house. After failed attempts in scaring them away, the couple conjure a ghostly bio-exorcist to do their dirty work, but the ghoul, played by Michael Keaton, has other ideas.

The new movie, set to release next Autumn, not only brings back original cast members such as Keaton, original Lydia actor Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, but welcomes new faces such as Monica Bellucci, who will be playing Beetlejuice's girlfriend, and horror's new favourite final girl Jenna Ortega, playing Lydia's daughter.

Burton has often said that the production of big studio movies often leave him feeling physically and emotionally drained, so much so that it puts him off ever making another one. Luckily for us, this feeling doesn't typically last very long. During the chat, Burton went on to say that he doesn't even like to watch his own movies as it reminds him of how difficult it was to make in the first place, however the cast and crew make a huge difference.

It is clear that Burton values his trusty cast members, as oftentimes he chooses to recast the same actors such as O'Hara who voices the lead female role in both The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frankenweenie, and Ryder who plays the young love interest in Edward Scissorhands.

Beetlejuice 2 is due to release on September 6, 2024.