Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder film wedding scene for Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega's character looks to be getting hitched in a new behind-the-scenes pic of long-awaited fantasy sequel Beetlejuice 2 – and Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz is one of the wedding guests.

In snaps obtained by People, which you can glimpse below, the Wednesday star was spotted on set of the movie in Hertfordshire, UK earlier this week, sporting a white tulle gown and veil. Underneath the dress, Ortega was wearing chunky boots with pale pink laces, while her co-star was photographed with Lydia's dark-haired spiky fringe and high ponytail. Her costume, however, was obscured by a long coat as she was ushered around between takes.

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos) https://t.co/ciQo6pmsFmJuly 6, 2023 See more

While there was no groom – or second bride, for that matter – in sight, fans of the original might think they have an inkling as to what's going down in the scene. In the 1988 flick, Michael Keaton's "bio-exorcist" convinces Ryder's gothic teenage Lydia to marry him, as part of a dastardly scheme that'd allow him to freely cause chaos in the living world. The nuptials don't end up going ahead but in that sequence, Lydia wore a red, multi-tier ruffle dress with black boots.

That said, despite the plot for Beetlejuice 2 remaining under wraps, we do know that Ortega is playing Lydia's daughter and that Monica Bellucci is set to bring Betelgeuse's wife to life, so things will probably play out very differently this time around. Other details that have been confirmed are the return of Keaton and Catherine O'Hara as Lydia's mother Delia, Tim Burton being back in the director's chair, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux's casting, and the follow-up's release date: September 6, 2024.

Also starring Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis, Beetlejuice follows mild-mannered deceased couple Adam and Barbara, who enlist the help of the titular trickster in an attempt to scare an obnoxious family out of their home.

