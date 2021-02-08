Timothée Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands' son in Super Bowl commercial

Super Bowl commercials are renowned for going all out, and this year was no exception. Dolly Parton rewrote her hit song 9 to 5 for Squarespace, Bruce Springsteen appeared in an ad for Jeep, and Cadillac took on one of Tim Burton's most popular and beloved movies: Edward Scissorhands.

The 1990 movie stars Johnny Depp as Edward, an artificial humanoid with (you guessed it) scissors instead of hands. He's taken in by a suburban family and falls in love with their teenage daughter. Now, 31 years later, Timothée Chalamet has taken on the role of Edgar, AKA Scissorhands Jr.

In the ad for the luxury vehicle manufacturer, Winona Ryder reprises her role from the original movie – Edward's love interest, and Edgar's mother, Kim Boggs. We watch as Edgar struggles with many of life's everyday tasks, due to (again, you guessed it) the scissors-for-hands thing. However, he discovers that there's something he can do, thanks to the wonders of technology – he can drive a car, sort of, using a virtual reality headset. This results in Kim surprising him with a Cadillac Lyriq, a car that's equipped with Super Cruise, the company's hands-free highway driving-assist technology.

"It's rare when a work you're proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Burton said in a statement. "I'm glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."