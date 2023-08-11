See the moody official first look at Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's new movie

The first look at Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's new movie is here, and it's got us intrigued.

The film, titled Finestkind, is directed by Brian Helgeland and will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

In the picture, which you can see below (courtesy of TIFF), Ortega stands on a boat with three men (Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Tommy Lee Jones). The characters are said to be "a team who tread dangerous waters after their debts start piling up." They're all looking into the camera, and that, combined with the dark and muted color palette, sure makes this crime drama look like a moody one indeed.

The rest of the cast includes The Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Córdova, along with Clayne Crawford, Aaron Stanford, Lolita Davidovich, Tim Daly, and Scotty Tovar.

At the moment, it's unclear when Wednesday season 2 will hit Netflix, with no release date announced just yet. "It's still coming together, but we've decided we want to lean into the horror more," Ortega said back in June. "We're ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark."

Ortega also plays Tara Carpenter in the new Scream movies, and it was recently confirmed that Scream 7 is on the way – though without the directors of Scream 5 and Scream 6. Instead, Freaky director Christopher Landon will helm the movie.

Finestkind is coming to Paramount Plus later in the year, though, at the moment, there's no confirmed release date (and there's also no premiere date for TIFF, either).

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.