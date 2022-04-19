Thor: Love and Thunder's first trailer may have edited out a secret character

The long-awaited first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder offers up plenty of exciting stuff, from the titular God of Thunder's interactions with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Russell Crowe's introduction as Zeus, to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wielding Mjölnir.

One wide shot in the teaser, though, has caused fans to wonder whether something – or someone – has been deliberately edited out so that their inclusion can be a surprise later down the line.

Sharing a screenshot from a sequence that sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg , one eagle-eyed Twitter user claimed: "Someone's definitely been edited out of this shot, looks very off centre. They wouldn't have left a big empty space next to Thor if it were just him and Korg in the shot."

"A big cameo was edited out of the trailer. Y'all ain't ready," another suggested, as a third chimed in: "Alright, I wanna know who they edited out on the left. If it's Loki, I'll probably cry hysterically in the theater."

Before long, people started speculating as to who the hidden cameo – if there really is one – might be from. Names that came up frequently included Beta Ray Bill, Groot Thor or maybe even Hercules, but that's not to say that it has to be an entirely new character.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif is set to make a comeback in the superhero flick, but her inclusion might prove confusing without explanation, as she hasn't been present in the MCU since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, barring a cameo in Loki.

Last year's Eternals introduced Harry Styles' Eros, also known as Starfox. Brother of Thanos, the Titan possesses the ability to influence peoples' emotions, particularly when it comes to more euphoric feelings. In the comics, the character has been seen bridging the minds of two people, and making them fall in love. Given the fact that the new Thor movie is called Thor: Love and Thunder, we reckon romance will play a part in the plot, which makes Starfox's inclusion all the more plausible.

It has also been rumoured that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will appear in the film. Back in March 2021, when Thor: Love and Thunder was filming in Sydney, Australia, a fan took to social media to share photos of Larson and Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Thor movies. Later, the former shared the tweet alongside the caption, "We're cooking something up." Might Carol Danvers be the mystery character?

We’re cooking something up... 🤪 https://t.co/8agkqZWcS7March 2, 2021 See more

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will also star Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (as Drax), Pom Klementieff (as Mantis), and Karen Gillan (as Nebula). Christian Bale will also feature as new MCU character Gorr the God Butcher.

It is currently scheduled to release on July 8. If you don't have time to rewatch every film in Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of time, then jog your memory as to what's been going down with our breakdown of the MCU timeline.