Thor: Love and Thunder synopsis reveals new details about Christian Bale’s Gorr

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is finally here, and the new teaser gives us our first look at Taika Waititi’s second foray into Thor’s world following Thor: Ragnarok.

There were plenty of other exciting moments with Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder deciding to quit superheroing for self-enlightenment, Natalie Portman’s Jane Fost picking up the hammer and becoming the Mighty Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy making an appearance. However, there were also some big gaps – most notably the lack of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

The Batman actor will be taking up villain duties in the Marvel movie, but so far very little has been shared about his character. Thankfully, a new official synopsis has some tantalizing details about Gorr and offers more on the direction of the new film.

"The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace," the synopses reads. "But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

"To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Despite his lack of appearance in the trailer, it seems like Gorr will be a huge part of Thor: Love and Thunder, forcing the Mighty Thor out of his self-imposed retirement. The character played a big role in Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic book run and, based on this deep dive into his role in the comics, it seems he’ll certainly be a formidable foe.

We’ve also had some brief hints of how Gorr may look in the movie after the release of several toys ahead of the movie’s July release. The Lego version of his character provided the first official look at his silver appearance, which can be seen a little more clearly in the Marvel Legends toy range.

Thor: Love and Thunder is released in theaters on July 8.