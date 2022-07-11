Natalie Portman will never reveal what Jane whispered to Thor in Love and Thunder

So what did Jane whisper to Thor in Love and Thunder? The Mighty Thor actor Natalie Portman has revealed there is an answer – but she’s not telling.

Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder follow.

During the movie’s final act, Jane lays dying at the centre of the universe. Gorr is defeated, Eternity is left waiting for someone to deliver a wish… and Jane is busy telling Thor about her new catchphrase – something she’s been trying to nail for the entirety of Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the scene, Portman told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab). "Yeah, that scene was really, really fun to shoot, and yes, there is a specific line, but I will never reveal it."

It’s not quite Lost in Translation’s silent whisper, but it does mean we’ll have to come up with our own catchphrases for Jane. It’s Hammer Time, maybe? We’re still workshopping.

Portman, meanwhile, has revealed that several sequences were removed from the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder.

"There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving," Portman told IndieWire. (opens in new tab)

