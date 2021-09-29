Thor 2 director would "love" to helm a Snyder Cut-style redo of the Marvel movie

Thor 2 director Alan Taylor has said he would be interested in making a director's cut of the Marvel sequel.

Talking with Inverse about a Snyder Cut-style redo of the movie – referring to Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director's cut of Justice League with substantial changes to the theatrical version – Taylor said: "I was cheering for Snyder when he was doing that and thinking, 'Will he pull this off? This is amazing.' I think every director was kind of rooting for that. I would love to, I mean to. Can you imagine that? They give me however many millions of dollars they gave him to go back in. Yeah, I don't think I'm going to get that phone call."

Taylor also talked about the changes made to Thor: The Dark World. "For me, the process was not fun. I focused all my attention on making a certain movie. And then in the editing process, decisions were made to change it a lot," he explained. "[Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has] got an empire he's running and things have to be changed to fit into other things. My regret was that the movie that got released was changed quite a bit in a way that I couldn't shape really. I mean, I shot all the material that we put in the movie, but we set out to make one movie, and then major plot points were reversed in post. It's not the ideal way to work."

He added: "I think I was brought in to bring some Game of Thronesiness to it in reaction to the first Thor, which was a little too shiny, was my feeling. And then partway through, they started to realize that they wanted to hit in a different direction. So it was kind of a stumbling process."

The director has previously talked about his experience on the movie, revealing the scale of the changes made in post-production: "There were major plot differences that were inverted in the cutting room and with additional photography – people [such as Loki] who had died were not dead, people who had broken up were back together again. I think I would like my version."

Taylor has helmed TV shows like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Mad Men, and his most recent project, The Many Saints of Newark, is out now in UK cinemas, and arrives to US theaters and HBO Max this October 1.

The Thor franchise, meanwhile, continues with Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due out next year. Until then, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything the MCU has in store for us.