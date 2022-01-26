This Xbox controller deal bags you the Razer Boba Fett pad for its lowest ever price

This is the Xbox controller deal you will have been looking for. Well, some of you might have. Anyway, if you're a Star Wars fan, a Boba Fett fan, or a fan of cool, limited edition gamepads, then you should take notice as Razer's Limited Edition Boba Fett controller and quick charge stand are selling for their lowest ever price at Amazon right now. At $149.99, you save $30 off the list price.

And if that's not quite to your liking, then you can instead choose to adorn a different armor style and go for the Mandalorian limited edition gamepad and charger, also for a lowest-ever price of $149.99. What a time to be alive.

With the bounty hunter's new show currently enjoying its own time in the sun, and with the success and reputation of The Mandalorian now firmly established, there's never been a better time to embrace either style and embed it right into your own gaming setup. With the former being based on the character's appearance in the Book of Boba Fett Disney Plus series, this is quite the style of the day.

It's worth noting that both the Boba Fett Xbox controller and The Mandalorian controllers are standard Xbox Series X handsets but have been given those bespoke limited edition stylings. Both feature the charging stand which has a magnetic contact system for a more secure connection.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

Boba Fett Limited Edition Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand | $180 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Perfect for fans of the bounty hunter that play on Xbox, this controller is a beaut. Sporting all the motifs and styles of Boba Fett, this is a great limited edition pad - and now can be had for its lowest ever price!



Mandalorian Limited Edition Edition Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand | $180 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you prefer a slightly 'chic-er' style, then The Mandalorian aesthetic on this limited edition controller may be more up your street. Oh, it's also down to its lowest ever price! A bargain for such a limited edition cracker.



If you're still looking for an Xbox Series X restock, don't forget to drop in on our updates on the latest Xbox Series X deals. And if you're looking to fully kit out your setup, then check out the best TVs for Xbox Series X and the best Xbox Series X headsets.