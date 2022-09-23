This Skytech gaming PC has just hit a record low price at Amazon

At a record low, the Skytech Shadow 3.0 RTX 3060 Ti desktop is one of the top gaming PC deals around at the moment. Amazon has this rig up for $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99) (opens in new tab), for a full $300 off. This configuration has previously hovered around the mid $1,300 mark but this is the first time we've seen it dip under that threshold. It was only in August that it was fairly stoically sticking around its full price of $1,599.99.

There are other gaming PC deals around this kind of price that include a standard RTX 3060 but not the Ti variety. Additionally, the gaming PC has 16GB of RAM so it can cope with any of your plans from multitasking to simply cranking up the detail level in Elden Ring.

The Skytech Shadow also looks pretty stylish with a window allowing you to see the innards along with RGB lighting for that gamer aesthetic everyone loves. For $1,299.99, it's pretty good value thanks to being a well-balanced setup and providing the superior RTX 3060 Ti over the competition. Will it drop lower? We can't see that happening for a bit longer yet. Potentially around the sales events later this year but for now, $1,299.99 is a good price that's more likely to shoot back up soon enough.

Save $300 - The Skytech Shadow has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU when others in this price range offer the standard 3060. Throw in other good hardware including AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, and this is a reliable bet at this price.



