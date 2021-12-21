This Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD has never been cheaper

We've seen our fair share of PS5 SSD deals over the last few months, but the Samsung 980 Pro has never been cheaper than it is today at Amazon. You'll find the 1TB stick available for $164.99, down from its original $229.99 MSRP. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, after it previously dropped down to $167.99 - pretty impressive considering this is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market.

It is worth remembering that you'll need to find and fix your own heatsink to make the most of this PS5 SSD deal. These aren't particularly expensive - this EZDIY model is just $12.99 at Amazon, for example, but they can be fiddly to manoeuvre.

If that doesn't sound like the plug and play solution you were after, there are plenty of PS5 SSD deals that feature heatsink models running right now. You can even find the same Samsung 980 Pro model for $219.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon. That's $20 over the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular stick, though that $199.99 sales price was particularly impressive when it popped up over Black Friday.

You'll find both of these PS5 SSD deals just below, but if you're after more gifts for gamers be sure to check out our PS5 gifts guide as well.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD | $229.99 Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD | $229.99 $164.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - The Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD has just dropped to $164.99 at Amazon. As one of the best sticks on the market, there's plenty of power packed in here. We've never seen this model below $167 before, so you're getting a brand new record low price here. Note: there is no heatsink attached here, so you'll need to find a separate cooling plate before installing in your console.



Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $249.99 Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $249.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you don't want to faff around adding your own heatsink, it's worth noting that the Samsung 980 Pro heatsink model is also on sale at Amazon. At $30 off, this isn't the best deal we've ever seen - that was a $199.99 sales price earlier in the year. However, you're still getting a solid discount here.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you're after more brand options, you'll find plenty more PS5 SSD deals available around the web. We're bringing you all the lowest prices on some top picks just below.

Of course, if you're still hunting for a PS5 restock we're tracking all the latest updates from your favorite retailers. Or, take a look at the best PS5 accessories and best PS5 headsets for more gear.

We're also rounding up plenty more discounts in the Christmas sales and best gifts for gamers guide.