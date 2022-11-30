This Samsung 65-inch at Amazon is one of the best OLED TV deals around

Amazon has some exceptional OLED TV deals at the moment with the Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV for sale at a huge discount. You can find it for $1,997.99 (was $2,997.99) (opens in new tab) so you save $1,000 on the usual price. It's been slightly cheaper in the past dropping to $1,779 just before Black Friday but for a post Black Friday discount, this is excellent value for money at 33% off. It's unlikely to get any cheaper this side of the holidays so if you missed out on the better price last week, this is your chance to make up for lost time.

A high-end OLED TV, the Samsung S95B is one of the company's latest models. Because of that, it's far from one of the cheapest OLED TV deals around but with $1,000 off, it's a reliable investment for anyone who is keen to snap up one of the best OLED TVs around while enjoying a strong discount. Samsung is an excellent name in the field with the Samsung S95B offering all the advantages of self-lit pixels along with an AI-powered processor that ensures 4K upscaling always looks great. Designed with movie watching and gaming in mind, there's Dolby Atmos support, object tracking sound, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology which means a smooth picture of 120Hz with little to no lag or motion blur.

For those moments of relaxation, there's also multiple voice assistant support including Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, all saving you the need to grab the remote. A Smart TV hub makes it simple to find what you're looking for too with a customizable home screen.

You'll find plenty more information on this Samsung S95B offer below, along with plenty more OLED TV deals further down the page.

Save $1,000 - One of Amazon's best OLED TV deals, a saving of $1,000 may have just made this high-end TV more attainable, especially for anyone who missed out on its previous lowest price last week.

