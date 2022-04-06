This Razer Huntsman Mini deal sends you home with a free Viper mouse

The Razer Huntsman Mini optical gaming keyboard has just seen a significant price cut down to $79.99 (previously $119.99) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy - but that's not all. You're also getting a free Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse worth $129.99 included in that price as well. That leaves us with a total of $169.99 worth of savings when taking each item at full MSRP.

This isn't the lowest we've seen the Huntsman Mini; just last week, the Razer gaming keyboard was as low as $51.99 at Amazon. However, it's now back to $79.99 - just without Best Buy's freebie. In fact, you'll be paying $90.10 (opens in new tab) for the Viper Ultimate by itself at Amazon right now - more than the sale price of both items together at best Buy. The Razer Huntsman series is a range of optical switch keyboards that are fast and lightweight with fully programmable macros, coated in a matte aluminium frame for durability and, of course, RGB lighting. Meanwhile, the Viper Ultimate is one of the lightest wireless gaming mice on the market, rivalling even Logitech's G Pro range.

Razer is known for having some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and they do tend to have some significant and cheap gaming keyboard deals, but this offer goes above and beyond what we usually see.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Razer deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Mini | Razer Viper Ultimate | $249.99 $79.99 At Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $169.99 - Not only are you getting a solid discount on the Razer Huntsman Mini, but there's also a free Razer Viper gaming mouse in there as well. That premium pointer usually costs $129.99 by itself which leaves us with an excellent $169.99 discount overall. This deal isn't a saving its a steal.



More of today's best Razer deals

If the Huntsman Mini bundle above doesn't quite fit, you'll find plenty more Razer deals lining the shelves right now - with all the latest prices on some top gear just below.

We're also rounding up all the best gaming mouse models out there right now, as well as the latest cheap gaming mouse deals. Or, for more Razer gear, check out the best gaming headsets.