This PS5 SSD is at its lowest ever price

If you've been looking for a new PS5 SSD then it's your lucky day because the WD BLACK SN850 1TB with Heatsink is currently at its lowest ever price. You can pick it up for just $103.99 (usually $269.99) (opens in new tab) from Best Buy.

We actually consider this one of our best PS5 SSDs as it provides you with the highest read and write speeds you can get for a Gen4 drive. These clock in at 7,000mb/s read speed and 5,300mb/s write speed. WD also delivers some of the highest quality drives, which you can find more information about in our full WD Black SN850 review.

Although this drive does go on sale very often, we rarely see it come below $120 and have never seen it priced less than $110, so getting a price as low as $103.99 is shocking. If you're on the hunt for a high-quality PS5 SSD then this is the best price you will find.

It's worth noting that this drive is also compatible with PC and it overall is just a good SSD for gaming regardless of what platform you play on.

(opens in new tab) WD - BLACK SN850 1TB with Heatsink | $269.99 $103.99 at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $166 - This is the lowest ever price we have seen on this SSD. It has previously come as low as $110 on Amazon but never below, making this a great deal. You also get a heatsink included at this price. You can expect maximum Gen4 speeds with this drive, coming in at 7,000mb/s read speeds and 5,300mb/s write speeds.



Most recent PS5 SSD deals

If you missed this deal then fear not, you can still find the best prices for the WD Black SN850 just below. These drives are PS5 ready. You can be sure these prices are the lowest options in your region as they are updated every 30 mins.

