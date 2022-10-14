This PS5 SSD deal saves you over $200 on a new storage drive

If you're hoping to grab a PS5 SSD deal then this is a must-see as you can currently save over $200 on the Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB SSD, which is just $249.99 (usually $459.99) (opens in new tab). This is also compatible with PC so don't fear, you're not missing out PC players.

We actually consider this drive the best PS5 SSD, so if you were in the market to upgrade your console's storage, it honestly doesn't get better than this. You get the benefits of Gen4 NVMe, which means read speeds of 7,300MB/s and write speeds of 6,000MB/s. These are actually faster than the storage speeds of the console itself so you're getting a mega upgrade. You'll also find this quite high up there on our list for best SSD for gaming.

This PS5 SSD deal is absolutely astounding, with the price settling at just 50 cents above the all time low for this device. If you were thinking about picking up this drive then now is the time. It is worth noting that the price has come down to this often in the past few months. You can find this PS5 SSD deal along with others below.

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB NVMe SSD | $459.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $210 - This is only 50 cents off of the lowest price we have ever seen for this drive. This is ridiculously cheap for a 2TB Gen4 drive. You'll get super-fast read speeds of 7,300MB/s which is double the speed of Gen3 and over ten times the speed of a SATA drive. It's worth noting this drive has come down to this price often in the past few months, which is astounding for our best PS5 SSD.



