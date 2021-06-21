This Prime Day RTX laptop offer is the definition of a great cheap gaming laptop deal

The RTX laptop deals are coming in many shapes and forms this Prime Day, and this 20-series offering Acer is an excellent, if underrated, option for those looking to upgrade this summer. Right now, you can bag an RTX 2070 Super-powered Triton 500 laptop for just $1,299 at Amazon - bagging you a saving of $500 and a great machine, at that.

Acer Predator laptops of all stripes are some of the best gaming laptops money can buy - across all areas of the spectrum. They are a tried and tested maker of gaming laptops, and offer various routes into various levels of portable powerhousery; from the Nitro budget end, to the Triton and Helios premium levels of machine.

And while the likes of RTX 3060 laptops, RTX 3070 laptops, and RTX 3080 laptops are obviously making the noise right now, and getting most of the attention, their price tags are way higher than what you can bag a quality 20-series machine for - and sometimes don't offer that much more of a performance jump (depending on exact configurations, of course.).

And this machine demonstrates that the 20-series offerings still floating about it can offer exceptional bang for buck value and performance. Inside this machine, alongside the RTX 2070 Super graphics card is a 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and all that powers and projects games onto a 300Hz 1080p, 15.6" G-Sync display.

'Thus, on offer here is a machine that can give you games of any kind or genre, presented to you at incredibly high graphical levels, but also, potentially, running at some of the smoothest and fastest of frame rates. Given the price point of this machine, and that it will eat up home and work tasks too, this is a great balance and value-to-price point for anyone looking to upgrade their system considerably and have a 'do-it-all-well' machine.

The 20-series cards are still showing they have a part to play - even though we're well into 30-series times. The performance won't be quite as bombastic and spout the ludicrously high numbers that they latter can, but the former can still provide genuinely excellent gaming experiences.

