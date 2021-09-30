This OLED PS5 TV deal is at its lowest ever price and shows that Black Friday can come early

If you're on the hunt for a PS5 TV deal - or an OLED TV deal - then Black Friday seems to have come early for you. Embrace the technical upgrade that the new-gen consoles offer by grabbing the LG C1 65-inch 4K TV for its lowest ever price. Right now you can save more than $700 on the TV at Amazon US and get it for just $1,796 (was $2,499), and in the UK the television has £400 off, bringing its price down to £1,899.

Given these record low price tags, there's never been a better time to get that top-end gaming experience into your life, and this price will take some beating, even in the upcoming Black Friday PS5 TV deals.

In our LG OLED C1 review, we explore all that this particular TV has to offer. Taking over where the LG OLED CX left off (2020's model), the C1 is fast becoming a favorite for gamers given its 120Hz capabilities, exquisite picture quality, great features, and value that it offers. This has meant it was quick to rise up the ranks of not only our best gaming TV list, but also our best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and our best 120Hz 4K TVs guides.

This set is a terrific 65-inch 4K OLED with a beautiful panel that offers multi-device support, given all four of its HDMI ports support 4K @ 120Hz pictures, and its dedicated Game Optimizer control panel. It really is a perfect PS5 TV, or Xbox Series X TV - and even a PC gaming TV given it supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Not only one of the best PS5 TV deals we've seen, this is absolutely one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen so far this year - especially given that it's a 2021 model.

LG OLED PS5 TV deals today

LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV | $2,500 $1,796.99 at Amazon

With more than $700 off this 65-inch LG OLED C1, this is a deal to behold, truly. It's the lowest ever price so jump on it now if you've been waiting to pounce on a quality PS5 OLED TV deal.

LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV | £2,300 £1,899 at Amazon

The same screen is also at its lowest ever price, meaning this is the best UK PS5 TV deal we've seen this year so far (probably). It's a wall-filler at 65-inches and has all the features you'll need to enjoy gaming, as well as streaming content and sports.

If you needed more convincing, remember that these screens also offer a low input lag of 12.6ms, but also offer Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, and VRR (Variable Refresh rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) compliance to boot, so it really does offer the full package. Even if you're still chasing PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock, this is a great TV for the older generation consoles, and a great acquisition to get in advance of your new machines. This is one of the best OLED TVs, and the only ones that give it a run for your money are the best QLED TVs.

While this is the best PS5 TV deal going right now, it's worth remembering that there are regular price cuts on LG's screens that make exquisite OLED TV deals. The G1 model is a step up from the C1 offering a slightly more premium experience, while 2020's CX and BX series are still excellent PS5 or XSX screens - and offer great value now they're 'slightly older'. See the latest prices below.

Remember to prepare for the upcoming sales season - yes, it'll be here before we know it - with our guides to the Black Friday PS5 deals and the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.