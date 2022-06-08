This Nintendo Switch memory card is currently 80% off

If you're looking to expand your Nintendo Switch's memory then here is your chance with this $40 off deal!

This Nintendo Switch memory card deal is a must see today at Walmart! The superstore is currently offering over 80% off of a SanDisk 64GB MicroSDXC for Nintendo Switch - bringing the price down from over $50 to around $10 (opens in new tab)!

The MRSP on this Nintendo Switch memory card is set at $51.66. Historically, the lowest you have been able to find this memory card is at $20 on Amazon, which is almost double the price it is at now. It is worth noting that the product is price matched at Amazon (opens in new tab) at the moment too if that's more convenient for you.

The card is Legend of Zelda themed, making it a great collectable for anyone passionate about the franchise but still a great value purchase for those who aren't as interested. 

This massive saving can allow you to spend your money elsewhere if you already have a console, with the extra $40 allowing you to pick up some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. There are also plenty of other Nintendo Switch memory card sizes available if you don't think 64GB will quite cut it either. 

You'll find more information about this offer below, and a range of Nintendo Switch deals further down the page. 

Today's best Nintendo Switch memory card deals

SanDisk 64GB MicroSDXC for Nintendo Switch | $51.66 $10.88 at (opens in new tab)Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - This deal saves you more than 80% off of the original MRSP of this Legend of Zelda themed memory card. For just over $10 for this memory card you really can't go wrong, making this a must-see deal! 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
SanDisk 64GB MicroSDXC for Nintendo Switch | $51.66 $10.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - This deal is price matched at Amazon meaning you can take advantage of free shipping if you are a Prime member. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

