This lowest-ever MTG Fallout deal seriously speaks to my inner Cap Collector

What could make the MTG Fallout set any better? Think about it: it's one of the best RPGs meeting with one of the best card games. How about a best ever price to match? Thankfully, as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, you can get exactly that.



Despite each of the Magic: The Gathering Fallout Commander decks retailing for around $60, three of them are currently available for their lowest ever price. Sure, we thought we were onto a winner with last week's MTG Fallout discount, but this blows it out of the water.



Right now, you can pick up the Hail, Caesar deck for $47.56, the Scrappy Survivors deck for $47.99, and the Science! deck for $46.51. On average, you're looking at a saving of around $12 per deck.

Hail, Caesar | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMagic-Gathering-Commander-Collector-Accessories%2Fdp%2FB0CKD5DCZP%2Fref%3Dpd_bxgy_d_sccl_2%2F142-5717227-9658842%3Fpd_rd_w%3D7O1Kc%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.2b132e63-5dcd-4ba1-be9f-9e044543d59f%26pf_rd_p%3D2b132e63-5dcd-4ba1-be9f-9e044543d59f%26pf_rd_r%3DXQMHR6DXK8XMM0V67AT4%26pd_rd_wg%3Dbb6xp%26pd_rd_r%3D035be494-48b4-437e-8d75-452ef9c24d75%26pd_rd_i%3DB0CKD5DCZP%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $60 $47.56 at Amazon

Save ~$12

Hail, Caesar is currently seeing the largest discount of any of the MTG Fallout Commander decks. Coming across nice savings like this feels like winning the Nipton Lottery.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a Commander with a versatile abilities

✅ You're willing to make some sacrifices to get ahead



Don't buy it if:

❌ The 'go-wide' approach isn't your thing



Price check:

💲 <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMagic-The-Gathering-Trading-Card-Games-Fallout-Commander-Deck-Hail-Caesar%2F5321177601%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="goto.walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart | $47.56

💲 <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568459&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwizards-of-the-coast-magic-the-gathering-fallout-commander-deck-hail-caesar%2F6568459.p%3FskuId%3D6568459&article_name=We%20found%20a%20surprise%20MTG%20Fallout%20discount%2C%20and%20so%20help%20me%20but%20I%27m%20tempted%20%7C%20GamesRadar%2B&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamesradar.com%2Fwe-found-a-surprise-mtg-fallout-discount-and-so-help-me-but-im-tempted%2F" data-link-merchant="shop-links.co"" data-link-merchant="goto.walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy | $59.99

Scrappy Survivors | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMagic-Gathering-Commander-Collector-Accessories%2Fdp%2FB0CKD5DCZP%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $60 $47.99 at Amazon

Save ~$12

Stop staring at Dogmeat and read about how much you can save on this deck! Turns out, you can save quite a bit.



Buy it if:

✅ You can't say no to that cute furry face

✅ You're interested in the new Junk tokens



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather not keep track of lots of auras and equipment



Price check:

💲 <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568457&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwizards-of-the-coast-magic-the-gathering-fallout-commander-deck-scrappy-survivors%2F6568457.p%3FskuId%3D6568457&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy | $59.99

Science! | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMagic-Gathering-Commander-Collector-Accessories%2Fdp%2FB0CKD4ZCT3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D27EJAF9G7E3PB%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.kGImoxcw8tgXzJQ8ciYvK4bibLN1wvUVwjCAGXwSoXpRQRwaJYl0tyym1urEYhMrdwhzuEqzQSYSZdyzhJ5Qb1SQ5KkSi84iUvIGp_Y4M9E_GMorwMRc2M1eWnY_nUS12t2HgHR7Ohl1yvuuoeIZwNKWYO8Wo1LoNfO-q59tuI6EJd17W8SSmfth1VGM_iYCY7C77NcdZUJpZkxkghffCjlYJS_ZMoLBssfUKw_5W_GKLV97WQZce4S182dnJwiEf-K4oo55AjbnIN6KR1cPr81vbkiQMZoQdbCjyIwe3IY.0fK-NFEFr0NBArsfxjTXKmyD6Bl8zfnF9wNFQzw71ko%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dmtg%2Bscience%26qid%3D1710931841%26s%3Dtoys-and-games%26sprefix%3Dmtg%2Bscience%252Ctoys-and-games%252C147%26sr%3D1-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $60 $45.61 at Amazon

Save ~$14

Science! has the highest discount at the moment. Brotherhood of Steel? More like Brotherhood of Steal, am I right? Buy it if:

✅ You put all your S.P.E.C.I.A.L points into intelligence

✅ You like to buff creatures with Auras and Equipment



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer a deck with less complexity



Price check:

💲 <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMagic-The-Gathering-Trading-Card-Games-Fallout-Commander-Deck-Science%2F5326338690%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="goto.walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart | $45.61

💲 <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwizards-of-the-coast-magic-the-gathering-fallout-commander-deck-science%2F6568460.p%3FskuId%3D6568460&article_name=We%20found%20a%20surprise%20MTG%20Fallout%20discount%2C%20and%20so%20help%20me%20but%20I%27m%20tempted%20%7C%20GamesRadar%2B&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamesradar.com%2Fwe-found-a-surprise-mtg-fallout-discount-and-so-help-me-but-im-tempted%2F" data-link-merchant="shop-links.co"" data-link-merchant="goto.walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy | $59.99

If this is the first you've seen of this crossover, make sure to get yourself up to date with our rundown of everything you need to know about MTG Fallout. In essence, these Universes Beyond set melds the weird wasteland world of the Fallout series with the Magic: The Gathering format.



The result is some clever references, charming art, and four interesting and mechanically varied Commander decks. As well as adding some post-apocalyptic reflavoring to established systems like Energy, the Fallout MTG set also introduces entirely new mechanics like Radiation counters.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

While all four Commander decks in the MTG Fallout set have their perks, Mutant Menace has emerged as a fan-favorite since its release. And no, it's not just because the creepy-cute charms of its cryptid Commander.



Unfortunately, as pointed out in our Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who review, some decks in the Universe Beyond sets, due to their perceived thematic or mechanical value, are less likely to see deals or discounts.



While this is a shame for those who want The Wise Mothman in their Command zone, the great sale price on the other three decks makes that news go down a tad easier.

Have something else in mind for your next tabletop gaming session? Check out the best board games, or the best tabletop RPGs.