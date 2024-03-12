We found a surprise MTG Fallout discount, and so help me but I'm tempted

If you were on the fence about it, I apologize to your wallet and am sorry to say that MTG Fallout is getting quite the discount.

Following its launch earlier in March, most Commander decks for this brand-new set (which recreates the post-apocalyptic universe through Magic: The Gathering cards) have been slashed in price. As an example, 'Science!' is currently $51 at Amazon instead of $60, while 'Scrappy Survivors' has dropped to £55.99 at Amazon. As for the UK, all MTG Fallout decks are retailing for around £5 less than RRP at Magic Madhouse.

While that's not a world-shattering reduction on the whole, it's a damn sight better than we've been getting recently; MTG Fallout decks normally go for around $59ish on average, so anything more can be chalked up as a win. They're certainly ranking with some of the better board game deals of this week, anyway.

The titular face Commander for this deck is Caesar, Legion's Emperor. True to Caesar's ruthless nature, this deck adheres to an Aristocrat archetype – so expect to sacrifice lots of creatures to further your empire on the battlefield. It sounds as ruthless as Caesar's Legion itself...

If you're wondering what the fuss is all about, be sure to check out our guide on everything you need to know about MTG Fallout. But in essence, these cards do the Fallout universe justice with beautiful artwork and mechanics that have been cleverly recycled for this apocalyptic setting. As an example, it reintroduces the 'Energy' concept that's very in-keeping with Fallout's fondness for making its players cobble together generators, its laser-powered weaponry, and pre-war society's obsession with the atom.

It adds new spins on the format that revitalizes one of the best card games too. For instance, 'Radiation' adds rad counters to players and will provide detrimental effects if too many build up. Namely: "At the beginning of your precombat main phase, if you have any rad counters, mill that many cards. For each nonland card milled this way, you lose 1 life and a rad counter."

It's a shame that the Mutant Menace pack hasn't been discounted in the US as well, but I can't really complain at three out of four. And honestly, I'm surprised that they're all still available anyway. Most of the time, the most popular MTG Commander deck of the set goes out of stock everywhere before it's even been released. (Take Veloci-Ramp-Tor as a case in point.) I was expecting the same for the Scrappy Survivors deck because it's fronted by the bestest boy who's accompanied us on all of our adventures - Dogmeat. But hey, I won't look a giftbrahmin in the mouth.

Anyway. After Fallout, it's all steam ahead for MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction... and honestly, I can't wait. A fantasy Wild West with cactus people? Sign me up.

