This Lego Super Mario sale has 20% off some of the coolest sets

If you or your little ones are total Nintendo nerds, Best Buy's current sale on Lego Super Mario will be total music to your ears.



With 20% off on Starter Courses to Expansion Sets, it doesn't matter if you're a long-time collector or a total newbie, they're lots of love here (and lots for your wallet to love to).



Given the sets are marketed towards kids aged 8+, I should be looking to pick these up as gifts for my younger siblings. I have to admit, age recommendation aside, the Lego Super Mario sets look really fun. Maybe I'll just buy them for myself.



These deals below are some of my personal favourites, but make sure to check out the full range at Best Buy for more great deals.





Lego Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle ┃

$̶1̶0̶9̶.9̶9̶ <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6540634&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flego-super-mario-dry-bowser-castle-battle-expansion-set-71423%2F6540634.p%3FskuId%3D6540634&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$87.99 at Best Buy

This expansion set adds the perilous traps of Dry Bowser's Castle to your Lego Super Mario adventures. While your Lego figures will have plenty of hazards to overcome, your wallet is safe thanks to a $22 saving. Buy it if:

✅ You want a 'villain's lair' to add to your collection

✅ You want a set with multiple points of interaction



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something smaller Price check:

💲 <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24340&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fdry-bowser-castle-battle-expansion-set-71423" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Lego | $109.99

💲 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLEGO-Expansion-Buildable-Figures-Collectible%2Fdp%2FB0BSRD1SK5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon | $109.95



UK deal:

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1161492&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.board-game.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Flego-dry-bowser-castle-battle-expansion-set%2F%3Fcampaign%3Dpmax23%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw48-vBhBbEiwAzqrZVKlOETdEonAz2xQFeKYVnxBUbU_7vMzcxsQ6R7tUZk3jMdH8bH6i5RoCteoQAvD_BwE&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - board-game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Zatu | £75.99

Lego Super Mario Bowser Muscle Car ┃

$̶29̶.9̶9̶ <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6565156&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flego-super-mario-bowsers-muscle-car-expansion-set-71431%2F6565156.p%3FskuId%3D6565156&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$23.99 at Best Buy

This set comes with a purple hot rod and big bad Bowser himself. In a nice coincidence, the Bowser Muscle Car also happens to be on sale on <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLEGO-Bowsers-Muscle-Expansion-Collectible%2Fdp%2FB0CGY1MQFD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DXC3S3ZN0F16Y%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Sx72hjXMHjvmVIrBmLTMxa9d2z8HVPEu3ed-gr1iHEWXi0jT4tMxs9R-Oo3Hs_0NZNSdp4Rtz-RD2PqIflnD_mE0EPJChT_rtXvB2X7MzMcfoOdfLqSusaF8vxQew2jHg9tJRdpQEcINyV-UmBDlwM8gndCqrpyyjmXJthPX6RZVok6g3kUhdB86ByyAsDS3gP8Kq-O2PoVWJ-zRO4BT7ZbGftwd8Q1V4HO69-bKaovIukBvV0syu4cjkALRMisZrk2p0SIcKdhLB-5FfY5_K3u9GmKNym4Q6i8z5CySdrU.KaIB7sHSWulUjTCtIgS28XR-wuiaBbZcCl1QOnc-yM8%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dbowser%2Bmuscle%2Bcar%26qid%3D1710517364%26sprefix%3Dbowser%2Bmuscle%2Bca%252Caps%252C491%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon too. There's just another item to add to your basket. Buy it if:

✅ You want a race car with bomb flicking action

✅ You think it's always more fun to play the bad guy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't want any Mario Kart fun Price check:

💲 <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24340&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fbowser-s-muscle-car-expansion-set-71431" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Lego | $29.99

💲 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLEGO-Bowsers-Muscle-Expansion-Collectible%2Fdp%2FB0CGY1MQFD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DXC3S3ZN0F16Y%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Sx72hjXMHjvmVIrBmLTMxa9d2z8HVPEu3ed-gr1iHEWXi0jT4tMxs9R-Oo3Hs_0NZNSdp4Rtz-RD2PqIflnD_mE0EPJChT_rtXvB2X7MzMcfoOdfLqSusaF8vxQew2jHg9tJRdpQEcINyV-UmBDlwM8gndCqrpyyjmXJthPX6RZVok6g3kUhdB86ByyAsDS3gP8Kq-O2PoVWJ-zRO4BT7ZbGftwd8Q1V4HO69-bKaovIukBvV0syu4cjkALRMisZrk2p0SIcKdhLB-5FfY5_K3u9GmKNym4Q6i8z5CySdrU.KaIB7sHSWulUjTCtIgS28XR-wuiaBbZcCl1QOnc-yM8%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dbowser%2Bmuscle%2Bcar%26qid%3D1710517364%26sprefix%3Dbowser%2Bmuscle%2Bca%252Caps%252C491%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon | $23.99 UK deal:

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1161492&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.board-game.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fbowsers-muscle-car-expansion-set%2F%3Fcampaign%3Dpmax23%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw48-vBhBbEiwAzqrZVK6WNubU3Bie1ZTIVLUtGTxAGFBl3RO0i_EZcEiU1AMCehUfTVW8LhoCUxoQAvD_BwE&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - board-game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Zatu | £18.99

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course┃

$̶59̶.9̶9̶ <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6406824&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flego-super-mario-adventures-with-mario-starter-course-71360%2F6406824.p%3FskuId%3D6406824&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$47.99 at Best Buy

With this $12 saving on the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, now is a great time to begin a collection of Lego Super Mario. This smart Mario figure not only interacts with parts in the Starter Course but is only compatible with all the expansion sets. Buy it if:

✅ You're just getting started with Lego Super Mario

✅ You're always player one



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're looking for expansion sets Price check:

💲 <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24340&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fbowser-s-muscle-car-expansion-set-71431" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Lego | $29.99

💲 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLEGO-Bowsers-Muscle-Expansion-Collectible%2Fdp%2FB0CGY1MQFD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DXC3S3ZN0F16Y%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Sx72hjXMHjvmVIrBmLTMxa9d2z8HVPEu3ed-gr1iHEWXi0jT4tMxs9R-Oo3Hs_0NZNSdp4Rtz-RD2PqIflnD_mE0EPJChT_rtXvB2X7MzMcfoOdfLqSusaF8vxQew2jHg9tJRdpQEcINyV-UmBDlwM8gndCqrpyyjmXJthPX6RZVok6g3kUhdB86ByyAsDS3gP8Kq-O2PoVWJ-zRO4BT7ZbGftwd8Q1V4HO69-bKaovIukBvV0syu4cjkALRMisZrk2p0SIcKdhLB-5FfY5_K3u9GmKNym4Q6i8z5CySdrU.KaIB7sHSWulUjTCtIgS28XR-wuiaBbZcCl1QOnc-yM8%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dbowser%2Bmuscle%2Bcar%26qid%3D1710517364%26sprefix%3Dbowser%2Bmuscle%2Bca%252Caps%252C491%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon | $23.99



UK deal:

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1161492&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.board-game.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fadventures-with-mario-starter-course%2F%3Fcampaign%3Dpmax23%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw48-vBhBbEiwAzqrZVHgJuTjg7XntbKUJfYUFdden7aetIe1tlg7GlcokrgyPzwto5BBntBoCabwQAvD_BwE&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - board-game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="lego.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Zatu | £45.35

The Lego Super Mario line has all the usual appeal of a Lego set: it's fun to build, to play with, and makes great display. However, it goes one step further and adds something a little special to the mix.



Each of the main figures included in the Lego Super Mario has a motion sensor and Bluetooth connection, allowing them to smartly respond to every obstacle in their way. From Luigi to Peach, each figure has their own set of sound effects that they use to react to their environment. It really takes play to the next level.

For more savings on Lego, check out our list of best Lego deals for this month. If you're still on the lookout for great Nintendo merch, you'll find it with the best gift for gamers.