This keypad improved my speedrunning times and it's at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

When I'm not scouring the web for Black Friday deals, one of my favorite pastimes is speedrunning what I deem to be one of the best video games ever made, Dishonored. I must have played Arkane's 2012 classic upward of 100 times at this point, and while full playthroughs refuse to get old because I never fail to find something new, I have so much fun trying to beat my ghost / clean hands speedrun time whenever I go back to it these days.

It was a little more than a year ago that my times got dramatically better though, because I reviewed a custom gaming keypad that made me feel way more at home than a typical mouse and keyboard ever did. Enter the Azeron Cyborg, which, I need to tell you right now, is down to a historically low price of just $175 at Amazon for Black Friday.

For those who don't know, a ghost / clean hands run of Dishonored means you need to get through the entire game without killing, and without being detected by, a single enemy. It requires a whole lot of precision, speed, and know-how in order to do at all, let alone quickly. Playing with Azeron's sci-fi-looking robot claw makes me feel like I have all three of those attributes in abundance.

Where a typical gaming keyboard requires you to constantly move your fingers to each individual key, the Cyborg brings those buttons right to your fingertips, because they're all designed around an ergonomic, natural cradle shape that you rest your hand in.

Azeron Cyborg | $219 $175 at Amazon

Save $44 - We've never seen the Azeron Cyborg drop down as low as this at Amazon - and the previous low was this time last year. While we did notice it discounted by $11 for Prime Day in October, this isn't a product that goes on offer frequently, so now is a great time to grab yourself one. Buy it if: ✅ You aren't a massive fan of gaming on a keyboard

✅ You like having thumbstick movement

✅ You don't need customization Don't buy it if: ❌ You think setting up custom profiles will be a faff

With just the twitch of a finger, or a combination of customized key presses, the Cyborg is incredible for allowing you to access in-game functions that might prove more difficult for most players. I've even found that the unique shape of the pad can increase the fun you have. Assigning your middle fingers flexing into the inner keys to Miles Morales shooting the webs he's swinging around New York with makes Insonmiac's game even more enjoyable.

Admittedly, transitioning from one of the best PC controllers, or one of the best gaming keyboards to this unorthodox accessory takes some re-learning. What's more, creating a custom profile that works with each new game you play can be a bit of a faff sometimes.

Nonetheless, whenever I play a competitive first-person shooter, or just want to tap into the most speed I'm capable of in a Dishonored run, the Azeron Cyborg is what I use. Saying that actually feels a bit sacrilegious, because I do love pro-controllers to death.

If you're like me in that regard, the Azeron Cyborg might honestly be the best thing I can recommend to you for playing games on a PC. With your thumb, you get a typical joystick you use to control movement, so you don't need to fumble around with the WASD keys in order to move. It feels very familiar to moving with a controller. Meanwhile, your other hand uses a mouse to move the camera and give you the best of both worlds.

I probably sound like a bit of a shill for this strange little device, but the Azeron Cyborg never leaves my desk. If you've ever struggled with a mouse and keyboard setup, or you're looking to convert from only using a gamepad, this ergonomic little keypad is worth considering.

For more Black Friday gaming deals, look below.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Happy to stick with regular PC controllers? Our price comparison software below will show you the best deals in your area on my go-to recommendations.