This is the perfect starter joystick for Flight Simulator - and it's just $20

Flight Simulator enthusiasts will shell out hundreds of dollars for one of the best joysticks for PC, but if you're just dipping your toe in the waters of realistic control schemes it's wise to pick a budget model to start off with. Amazon's helping you do just that this week, with a $20 discount on the Logitech G Extreme Pro 3D. This budget joystick offers up plenty of functionality for its already affordable $39.99 MSRP and represents stunning value at just $19.99 (opens in new tab).

This is just $2 off the lowest price we've ever seen for the starter stick, but that $17 position hasn't been spotted since all the way back in 2016. These days, $19.99 seems to be the limit - we haven't spotted a better price for the last few years at least.

This is a one-handed affair, with a simple stick offering up twisting control and three axis of movement overall. Throttle control is baked into the base, with an eight-way hat switch up top and 12 programmable buttons to play with as well. That's all you need to get started in Flight Simulator and more - we really haven't seen a better deal for beginners in a long time.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more discounts on the best PC controllers for Flight Simulator further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Extreme Pro 3D joystick | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We haven't seen a better price than $19.99 in years - and even then this discount was only beaten by $2. This is the cheapest we've seen the Logitech G Extreme Pro 3D all year, with $20 off an already impressive $39.99 MSRP.



Do you need a joystick for Flight Simulator?

Of course, you don't need a joystick to play Flight Simulator at all. However, the realistic feeling of a stick and throttle can't be matched to the buttons and thumbsticks of a mainstream controller. If you're going for a realistic experience, you'll be spending far more than the $20 of today's offer, but even a cheaper stick like this can completely reinvent the way to play. Not only that, but the extra programmable buttons can map easy commands straight onto your controller as well, which can make for a smoother experience overall.

More of today's best joystick deals

If the Logitech model above is looking a little too cheap, you'll find plenty more discounts on our favorite joysticks for Flight Simulator just below.

We're also rounding up all the best Xbox Series X controllers and the best Xbox One controllers for more PC options. Or, check out our guide to the best racing wheels for PC if you like to keep your wheels on the ground.