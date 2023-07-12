This is the gaming keyboard deal I've been waiting for this Prime Day

The Asus ROG Azoth hits different. From the super satisfying NX switches to the perfectly textured keycaps to that cute OLED display in the top right corner, I've been in love with this gaming keyboard since I first reviewed it earlier in the year. Now it's taken its first major price cut for Prime Day.

You'll find this 75% hot-swappable keyboard for just $194.99 at Amazon right now - with a $40 discount on the site itself and a further $15 off via an extra coupon. All in, that's saving you $55 on a deck that previously would have run you $249.99. I would have been happy to pay full price for this luxury - but you lucky lot can run away with it for just under $200.

This is particularly impressive when you consider this price has been dancing around the $230 mark for the past few weeks. That would have been nice, but considering this is the best gaming keyboard on the market I was holding out for something a little deeper from this year's Prime Day gaming deals. After all, this is the deck I would recommend to anyone looking for a serious investment piece.

Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard | $249.99 $194.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This is the first discount to go further than $20 on the Asus ROG Azoth. Considering it's the best deck on the market in our books, that's a saving to take serious note of. This is an investment for sure, but if you're after a slick, super satisfying typing experience there's nothing better out there. Buy it if:

✅ You prefer a lighter but still tactile typing feel

✅ Hot-swappable switches are a must

✅ Space is tight



Don't buy it if:

❌ You rely on dedicated macro buttons

❌ Hot-swappable switches aren't necessary Price Check: Best Buy: $234.99 | Walmart: $209.99

When I reviewed the Asus ROG Azoth back in January, I knew the bar had been set for 2023. We're seeing more and more mainstream gaming keyboards incorporating hot-swappable PCB plates into their core designs (like the Corsair K70 Pro Mini for example), but none have felt this good underhand so far. Everything about the typing experience is snappy and tactile, with super smooth NX switches gliding in and out of place and not a rattle to be heard.

The gasket mount certainly helps in that regard (a feature you likely won't find on many gaming keyboards and which even struggles to make an appearance in custom keyboards at this price point), but the compact, slick design ensures everything feels solid overall as well.

I could rant about the benefits of the Asus ROG Azoth all evening if I could - but if you are in the market for something a little cheaper I can also recommend the HyperX Alloy Origins 65. It's not on sale for Prime Day, but it carries a similar feel at just $99.99.

