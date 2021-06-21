This is one hell of a PS5 SSD deal - get the Samsung T5 external SSD for its lowest ever price

Getting a cheap PS5 SSD deal or cheap PS5 external hard drive deal could well be the most shrewd purchase you can make this Prime Day - and this here deal might be the best of the bunch of such deals so far.

Right now you can get the Samsung T5 SSD for some exceedingly great prices on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, the deal price of $199.99 is, as far as we can tell, this drive's lowest ever price, and the first time it's gone below the $200 mark! And in the UK, the 1TB variant's current price of just £99.99. Exceptional deals that you can get to quickly via the below links.

Whether you've managed to get your hands on a PS5 console or not this year yet, incorporating a PS5 SSD or one of the best PS5 external hard drives into your setup is absolutely one of the best purchases you can make - to put to work straight away or to have in reserve for when you have got the console in your hands.

That's mainly because you can now store PS5 games on your external hard drive as well as PS4 games. This is a welcome update from recent months and moves away from the initial situation with us finding we could only store and play PS4 games from an external drive - thus making them solely PS4 external hard drives in effect. (Note: you cannot play PS5 games from an external drive, but storing them on one is far easier than redownloading everything all the time.)

When it comes to storing your games and save files and media, there are not many better to put your confidence and money in than the Samsung T-series of external SSDs. They really are some of the best external hard drives going. Period.

Offering speeds of up to 540MB/s, you'll have no trouble noticing the quick delivery of games or files to your screen, and when saving them back onto your drive. The drive also comes with USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables, so you're well set whatever connection on your console or PC you prefer using. And, it's got Samsung's premier levels of overall quality when it comes to design and build quality - this thing is sleek AF and also fits in the palm of your hand!

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is a quality PS5 SSD to get into your setup. While some of the latest drives will claim higher speeds (which largely become irrelevant at a certain point) the Samsung T5's overall package is attractive here: great capacity, quality design, robust build, reliable performance, and a top console companion.

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The 1TB model is the one on offer in the UK. So, while there's slightly less capacity on offer, you're still, essentially, doubling the capacity of your PS5's (or PS4's, for that matter) default capacity - and you're still getting a cracking drive for its lowest ever price.

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

If you've got a few more beans to spend and what something offering even faster speeds than the T7 could well be for you. This is a great price for an 'even more premium' SSD. Meanwhile, the smaller 500GB is also on offer - down to a mere £58.89, which is a bargain.

