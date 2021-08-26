This HP Omen gaming PC deal gets you a rig with an RTX 3060 and 1TB SSD

Gaming PC deals with 30-series cards are one of the best ways to combat scalper prices on RTX 3060 cards that are skyrocketing. If you've been struggling to find one of the cards for a decent price, we'd really recommend checking out a pre-built just like this HP Omen instead. This model is Best Buy's cheapest RTX 3060 PC and it also boasts a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. It can be yours for $1,299.99.

That's excellent value considering we usually see RTX 3060 rigs closer to $1,500 and even then comparable offers from Dell and Amazon all shrink your storage down to 512GB.

We've been tracking the latest on where to buy RTX 3060 cards for a long time now, while also keeping a close eye on the latest RTX 3060 PC models as well. In all that time, we've found that picking up a pre-built rig is by far the easiest way to get your hands on Nvidia's current cards.

Best Buy is offering an excellent price on this RTX 3060 rig. You're picking up the latest Ryzen 5 processor (5600G) and 16GB of HyperX's RGB DDR4-3200 RAM to support it. Plus, that massive 1TB SSD is rarely seen at this price point when taken with all the other components as well. View Deal

Being the cheapest RTX 3060 rig available at Best Buy right now, we've seen it quickly run out of stock when previously available earlier in the year. While we've previously seen it priced at $1,249, an extra $50 is certainly worth it here. Carrying specs that we usually see in some of the best gaming PCs, it's easy to see why this particular configuration proves popular whenever it hits the shelves, so we wouldn't wait too long to take a leap.

Of course, if you're after an all-in-one package, you can always check out the best gaming laptops on the market right now as well.